Mar-a-Lago affidavit: 184 classified documents recovered in January

BREAKING NEWS: This story will be updated frequently with additional details from the affidavit.
The new details contained in the affidavit underscore the high stakes and unprecedented nature of a criminal investigation into whether the former president and his aides took secret government papers and refused to return all of the material — even in the face of demands from senior law enforcement officials.
The Aug. 8 search of Trump’s home intensified the former president’s long-standing animus toward the Justice Department and the FBI. Senior government officials say the investigation and search were necessary to prevent grave damage to national security.
The 38-page affidavit, which convinced a judge to authorize the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, says that when federal agents reviewed the contents of 15 boxes Trump returned to the National Archives earlier this year, they found documents with classification markings. Among the documents were some marked “HCS,” a category of highly classified government information; others related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and material meant not to be shared with foreign nations.
In total, those boxes contained 184 unique documents bearing classification markings, according to the affidavit. Some of the documents, the affidavit said, include what appear to be handwritten notes by Trump.
The affidavit also includes a May letter from Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran to the Justice Department, defending the president’s conduct by arguing Trump had the ultimate classification authority within the government.
Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who approved the warrant for the search, granted a request from news organizations to unseal the affidavit but allowed the Justice Department to propose redactions of information that government officials said could jeopardize the probe or the safety of witnesses.
Reinhart accepted those redactions Thursday afternoon and ordered the Justice Department to unseal the document by noon Friday.
The affidavit contains key information about the investigation into classified documents that were kept at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left office, including why FBI agents suspect crimes may have been committed. On Aug. 8, FBI agents searched the estate in Palm Beach and carted away about 20 boxes from a bedroom, office and a first-floor storage room. Authorities have said some of the seized documents included highly classified national secrets.
The warrant authorizing the search said agents were seeking all “physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation of three potential crimes,” including a part of the Espionage Act outlawing gathering, transmitting, or losing national defense information. The warrant also cites destruction of records and concealment or mutilation of government material.
Emails, documents and interviews show that the search followed months of conflict between the former president and law enforcement agencies about getting the documents — which are protected under the Presidential Records Act — into the custody of the National Archives and Records Administration.
Some material recovered in the search is considered extraordinarily sensitive, two people familiar with the search have said, and could reveal carefully guarded secrets about U.S. intelligence-gathering methods. One of the people said the information is “among the most sensitive secrets we hold.”
Like others interviewed about the search, the two people spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss details that have not been publicly released.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
