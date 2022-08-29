Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Ga. probe until after November election

The judge presiding over the Georgia grand jury investigation into possible election interference by Donald Trump and his allies on Monday denied a motion from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to quash a subpoena requiring him to testify.
McBurney had previously expressed skepticism over arguments from Republicans that the prosecution, led by a Democratic district attorney, was politically motivated.
“It is not my space” to focus on politics, McBurney said last week as lawyers for Kemp argued that the subpoena had already become a political issue this election season. “I don’t think it is the right forum” to debate the political ramifications of the case, said the judge.
The legal maneuvering is the latest sign of tension between prosecutors and high-profile witnesses in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s expansive criminal probe of alleged election interference by Trump and his allies.
Last week, a federal appeals court temporarily paused an order that would have required Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating Republican efforts to reverse the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
Graham had formally appealed a judge’s order requiring him to testify last week, saying doing so would cause “irreparable harm” that would be “in contravention of his constitutional immunity.”
After seeking repeated delays, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former lawyer, testified for six hours last earlier this month. The panel has also heard testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and his staff, Georgia Attorney General Christopher M. Carr (R), state lawmakers and local election workers.
Tom Hamburger, Matthew Brown and Ann E. Marimow contributed to this report.
