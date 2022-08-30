Top Secret Service official at center of Jan. 6 investigation retires

Gift Article Share

Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service official at the center of the House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol, has retired. “We can confirm that Anthony Ornato retired from the U.S. Secret Service today in good standing after 25 years of devoted service,” said Secret Service Special Agent Kevin Helgert in a statement late Monday. Politico first reported on the retirement.

Ornato, as head of President Donald Trump’s personal security detail, grew close to the then-president, who hired him as White House deputy chief of staff for operations — a highly unprecedented transition in the agency’s history. In that role, Ornato helped coordinate a controversial June 2020 photo opportunity in which Trump strode defiantly across Lafayette Square to pose with a Bible after the park was forcibly cleared of peaceful protesters.

But the spotlight focused on Ornato after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the House committee investigating the Capitol attack that Ornato told her that Trump lunged at a Secret Service agent who refused to take him to the Capitol after a rally at the Ellipse, before the riot.

Hutchinson said Ornato told her that Trump was “irate” that he wasn’t allowed to go to the Capitol with his supporters after his speech. Ornato, she testified, said Trump lunged toward the then-head of his Secret Service detail, Bobby Engel. Engel, Hutchinson said, never disputed what Ornato had said.

But Ornato immediately disputed Hutchinson’s testimony and said he’d be willing to testify before the Jan. 6 panel to refute her statements. While the committee interviewed Ornato before Hutchinson’s testimony, it is not clear whether he has spoken to them again since.

In another portion of Hutchinson’s testimony, she said Ornato informed Meadows on the morning of Jan. 6 that Trump’s rallygoers had weapons, and that Ornato told her that he’d also informed Trump. There have been no reports that Ornato disputes this portion of Hutchinson’s testimony.

Ornato is also connected to a separate investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, this one conducted by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, who is looking into the mass deletion of thousands of text messages sent by Secret Service officials that the agency said was done as part of a phone upgrade. The deleted text messages includes some sent on and around Jan. 6.

Ornato returned to the Secret Service after Trump’s departure from the White House, serving as assistant director of the agency’s training department.

