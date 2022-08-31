A year after Afghanistan evacuation, Biden backs new military awards

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden has approved a commendation for U.S. troops involved in the withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Wednesday, one year after the conclusion of a military airlift that removed 124,000 people fleeing the Taliban, but was marred by its chaotic nature and violence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that Biden had approved a meritorious unit commendation, a mid-level award that recognizes laudable service. Austin also has directed Pentagon officials to perform an expedited review of all units that were present at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul during the evacuation to see if other unit or individual awards are appropriate, the defense secretary said.

“No words can properly honor the deeds we recognize with these awards,” Austin’s statement said. “What these awards reflect — and what I hope the units who receive them will feel — is the gratitude and love our nation.”

Austin raised the possibility of a Presidential Unit Citation — a more prestigious group award that recognizes units demonstrating extraordinary heroism — as one option that could be approved.

The announcement comes after U.S. troops involved in the evacuation have detailed in interviews published over the past week how heavily the operation weighs on them, and the life-or-death choices they were forced to make. U.S. troops also have voiced frustration that commanders have approved awards for some individuals, while other nominations languish.

Thirteen U.S. troops were killed and dozens more were injured in a suicide bombing on Aug. 26, 2021, at the airport’s Abbey Gate near the end of the evacuation effort. The United States had received warnings that the Islamic State’s component in Afghanistan wanted to attack, but troops continued to look for potential evacuees in the crowd outside the airport until the explosion.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said that Austin, a retired Army general who served in Afghanistan, visited Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday morning to pay his respects to the fallen, including those who served in Afghanistan.

When asked what prompted the expedited review now, Ryder declined to answer directly.

“Obviously, this is a significant recognition for those who served in Afghanistan and participated in this very significant event,” Ryder said of the meritorious unit commendation. “From the secretary’s standpoint, really the key message here is that it’s meant to express the gratitude of the Department of Defense and our nation for what it is our men and women serving in Afghanistan during this very challenging time … accomplished.”

Nearly 6,000 U.S. troops were involved in the evacuation, most deployed with little notice to the airport after it was overwhelmed by desperate civilians on Aug. 15, 2021, after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the Taliban swept into power in Kabul.

For the following two weeks, U.S. troops searched tens of thousands of Afghans by hand for explosives and other weapons, manned external security at the perimeter of the airport as others without permission sought to break in, and reviewed documents to determine who had U.S. approval to board flights.

Thirty-seven Marines were awarded Purple Hearts for injuries sustained in the bombing, said Maj. Jordan Cochran, a Marine Corps spokesman. More than 300 Marines and sailors received ribbons stipulating that they engaged in direct combat during the operation.

In the Army, at least four soldiers have received Purple Hearts for injuries suffered in the evacuation, said Maj. Jackie Wren, a service spokeswoman. Nearly 330 soldiers were recognized for experiencing combat during the evacuation.

The most significant individual awards approved so far are Bronze Star medals with V device, military officials said.

Sgt. Wyatt Wilson received the award for dragging a fellow Marine who was critically wounded following the suicide bombing despite being grievously wounded himself, according to an award citation. The service credited him with saving the life of the other Marine. Wilson later underwent lifesaving surgery.

Maj. Benjamin Sutphen also received the Bronze Star with V after coordinating the evacuation of wounded service members and civilians from the bombing site despite his own debilitating injuries, according to an award citation.

Karoun Demirjian contributed to this report.

