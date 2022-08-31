Justice Dept. says Trump team may have hidden or moved classified papers

Gift Article Share

Former president Donald Trump and his advisers repeatedly failed to turn over highly classified government documents, even after receiving a subpoena and pledging a “diligent search” had been conducted, leading to an FBI raid of his Florida home that found more than 100 additional classified documents, according to a blistering court filing by federal prosecutors late Tuesday.

The filing traces the extraordinary saga of government officials’ repeated efforts to recover sensitive national security papers from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club. It charges that some of the boxes held in a storage room “were not returned prior to counsel’s review” of the material — suggesting that while the government was demanding all classified material be secured in that storage room, someone was continuing to move or hide papers.

When agents conducted their court-ordered search on Aug. 8, they found material so sensitive that “even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents," the filing says.

The filing includes a photograph showing a number of files labeled “Top Secret” spread out over a carpet, and says those documents were recovered from a container in Trump’s office.

The filing also reveals, for the first time, the text of a written assurance given to the Justice Department on June 3 that says Trump’s advisers had done a thorough search for any classified material. The former president’s lawyer turned over about 50 additional classified documents, in addition to 184 others that were discovered in boxes sent to the National Archives earlier in the year, the filing says.

Yet when FBI agents searched the Trump property in August, they found more than 100 more classified papers, which, prosecutors wrote, “calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter.”

The filing to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon comes ahead of a scheduled Thursday hearing on a request by Trump’s lawyers to have a special master appointed to review the files. The Justice Department notified the court Monday that a “filter team” of law enforcement officials had already finished their examination of possibly privileged documents seized in the Aug. 8 search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Trump’s legal team filed the request for a special master two weeks after the search, calling the court-approved law enforcement action a “shockingly aggressive,” politically motivated raid. The former president’s attorneys claimed that federal authorities seized records to which they had no legal right.

But their motion centered on the assertion that much of the seized material contained presidential communications and was, therefore, shielded by executive privilege. Executive privilege is usually invoked to shield communications from Congress or the courts, not another department of the executive government, such as the Justice Department.

In their filing Tuesday night, federal prosecutors pushed back on what they called “the wide-ranging meritless accusations leveled against the government” by Trump’s lawyers. The request for a special master was pointless, the government reasoned, because their review of the documents was already complete. The judge should reject Trump’s demands to get the documents back “because those records do not belong to him,” but are rather the property of the government, the filing said.

Although Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020, said on Saturday that she was inclined to appoint a special master, she also said her order “should not be construed as a final determination on Plaintiff’s Motion.”

Federal authorities took 33 items of evidence, most of them boxes, from Mar-a-Lago during the search, according to the new filing, which said 13 of the boxes contained classified documents, some categorized as top secret. Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers Friday that U.S. intelligence analysts will conduct a review of the classified materials to determine the potential risk to national security if their contents were disclosed.

Trump’s attorneys want a special master, essentially an outside expert, to return any items taken from their client’s property that went beyond the scope of the search warrant, and to set aside any material that should be shielded from government review because of executive privilege.

According to a partially redacted affidavit unsealed Friday, the agents who conducted the search of Mar-a-Lago were seeking all “physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation” of three federal laws, including a part of the Espionage Act outlawing gathering, transmitting or losing national defense information. The warrant also cites laws on destruction of records and concealment or mutilation of government material.

The search is part of a criminal probe into whether Trump and his aides took secret government papers and did not return all of them, despite demands from senior officials, and whether anyone obstructed government efforts to recover all of the classified material.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

