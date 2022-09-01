Sexual assault in military continues to rise despite efforts to reverse

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Service members experienced unprecedented numbers of sexual assaults and other unwanted sexual contact last year, the Pentagon said Thursday, a continuing upward trend the U.S. military has been unable to get under control. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Almost every metric is moving in the wrong direction, defense officials said in a call with reporters Thursday to describe this year’s report on the issue, despite military leaders launching numerous programs to prevent assault. The Pentagon said there were more than 8,500 reported sexual assaults in 2021, an increase of 13 percent over 2020, and estimated that nearly 36,000 active duty troops experienced unwanted sexual contact, according to a confidential survey, up from an estimated 20,000 in 2018, the last year the survey was conducted.

Those figures represented the highest numbers among women since the department began recording the data in 2006, officials said, and the second highest for men.

“These numbers are tragic and extremely disappointing,” said Elizabeth Foster, the executive director of the Office of Force Resiliency. The lives and careers of survivors, she said, were “irrevocably changed by these crimes.”

The data also challenged a justification the Pentagon has relied on for years to explain increases in sexual crime reporting: that it proves survivors are increasingly comfortable in coming forward. Yet despite historically highs in numbers of assaults, fewer troops are reporting incidents, said Nathan Galbreath, a senior defense official who focuses on sexual assault issues. One-in-five troops reported such crimes last year, which is down from 1-in-3 in recent years, he said. That tracks with plummeting confidence in the system, defense officials said.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Galbreath said.

The report points to the ongoing failure of the Defense Department to change its culture, including a reluctance to hold commanders accountable for allowing sexual assault to continue unchecked, said Rachel E. VanLandingham, a former Air Force lawyer and president of the National Institute of Military Justice, a nonprofit focused on military law issues.

“There is no sense of urgency here, there never has been, and this is the result,” she said.

The results come at a difficult time for the Pentagon, which is facing the most challenging recruiting environment in decades, with the Army in particular likely to fall thousands of soldiers short of its accession target. The Defense Department relies on the expectation among family and community leaders that potential recruits will be protected in the ranks.

“We also see declining retention intentions and declining confidence in potential recruits and in their influencers in terms of whether the military is doing a good job addressing sexual assault in the institution,” said Ashlea Klahr, a Pentagon health researcher.

Defense officials said comparisons with previous years are inexact because of changes to the survey’s questions. That means some comparisons are not “apples to apples,” officials said, but the survey still offered a reliable estimate of how prevalent unwanted sexual contact is within the military.

The findings also come as the Pentagon faces pressure from Capitol Hill to reverse the numbers. Last year, an independent commission reviewed the department’s policies and recommended that special attorneys refer such crimes for prosecution, rather than leaders in the chain of command who may have a bias against acting. One plan being implemented, officials said, is to deploy personnel who specialize in sexual assault prevention, with hiring underway for the first 400 of 2,000 workers.

That effort may not track closely with the preferences of some survivors. Sexual assault case referrals to courts martial have steadily declined in the last decade since a peak in 2013, the report found, and less consequential nonjudicial punishments rose. Administrative actions, including separation from the military, have also generally risen over the past decade. That may reflect the wishes of some survivors who want justice but don’t want to take part in a public trial where their judgment and character is second-guessed, Galbreath said.

That explanation is victim-blaming, VanLandingham said. Nonjudicial punishment is by definition for minor offenses, she said, and the decision to prosecute is not always up to the survivors, she said. It is another reason attorneys outside the chain of command should be making the decision on how to move forward, she added. The Defense Department at first fought that measure but is now heralding it as an important change.

“I don’t trust commanders to make decisions on what’s minor and what isn’t,” she said.

While sexual crimes have been on the rise, confidence in resources like mental health support fell since 2018, according to the report, indicating broken trust within the ranks. At the same time, in 2021, the report found, “responders indicated significantly higher rates of burnout, compassion fatigue, and vicarious trauma compared to 2018.”

