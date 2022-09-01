Justice Dept., Trump lawyers to face off in court over special master appointment

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lawyers for the Justice Department and former President Donald Trump are slated to appear in federal court here Thursday afternoon, arguing over whether a judge should appoint a special master to review materials the FBI seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and club last month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon signaled over the weekend that she was inclined to appoint the special master, but instructed the government to present its case against naming one in a filing ahead of the hearing.

In a blistering response to the Trump request late Tuesday, the Justice Department said a special master is unnecessary, and the unprecedented FBI search of a former president’s home was justified. The filing alleged that Trump and his advisers repeatedly failed to turn over highly classified government documents even after receiving a subpoena and pledging that a “diligent search” had been conducted, leading to the Aug. 8 raid that found more than 100 additional classified items.

Trump’s team has accused the Justice Department of acting politically in its investigation into the former president’s possible mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House. Their legal filings argue that the government seized documents it has no right to and that a neutral outside expert could sift through the material and set aside any that should be shielded from government review because of privilege.

“Three weeks after an unprecedented, unnecessary, and legally unsupported raid on the home of a President — and possibly a candidate against the current chief executive in 2024,” Trump’s legal team wrote in a filing Wednesday night, “the Government ... has filed an extraordinary document with this Court, suggesting that the DOJ, and the DOJ alone, should be entrusted with the responsibility of evaluating its unjustified pursuit of criminalizing a former President’s possession of personal and Presidential records in a secure setting.”

After hearing arguments on Thursday afternoon, Cannon could issue a ruling from the bench. She also could rule later, in writing.

The Justice Department has told Cannon its “filter team” review of potentially privileged documents is already complete.

Chris Kise, the newest addition to Trump’s legal team and a former Florida solicitor general, could join other attorneys in the courtroom on behalf of the former president, though his name was not on their filing from late Wednesday.

Kise signed a multimillion-dollar contract to join Trump’s team, according to people familiar with the hire, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive aspects of Trump’s legal case.

The people said Kise, who left the law firm Foley and Lardner to take the job with Trump, was given assurances that he would be taking a “lead” role in the case.

Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.

