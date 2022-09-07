Why did trump have these files at Mar-a-Lago files? The Post answers your questions.

The FBI has recovered more than 300 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago this year, according to government court filings, after months of negotiations with advisers to former president Donald Trump, a subpoena and a court-approved search. Some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them. One included details of a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.
The documents were found mixed with thousands of unclassified items at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida residence and private club, more than a year after he left the White House. They could be used as evidence in the government’s ongoing investigation into possible mishandling of classified information, as well as possible hiding, tampering or destruction of government records. A federal judge has agreed to a request from Trump to appoint an outside expert to examine the documents and determine whether any should be shielded from investigators because of attorney-client or executive privilege.
