Blinken, in Kyiv, pledges enduring support for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged additional U.S. support for Ukraine during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday, as the Biden administration seeks to help Ukraine’s military recapture territory now occupied by Russian invaders.
The Ukrainian military in recent days has undertaken a major counteroffensive aimed at dislodging Russian forces from occupied areas in the east and south of the country. But while the Ukrainians have made some gains, they are taking heavy losses and soldiers say they desperately need more weapons and ammunition to prevail over the better-equipped Russians.
Officials said Blinken would use his visit to convey the Biden administration’s intent to provide needed arms and ammunition.
As part of that pledge, the United States will supply Ukraine another $675 million in U.S. military support, officials said, including additional rockets and military vehicles, bringing the total in U.S. security aid since the war began to $13.5 billion. The administration will also provide $2 billion in foreign military financing for Ukraine and neighboring nations. Details of that funding were not immediately available.
But there were also signs that the U.S. was growing increasingly eager for the war to end.
A senior State Department official, speaking to reporters ahead of Blinken’s visit, said U.S. support was intended to strengthen Ukraine’s hand “so that when we get to the day where we move to a negotiated settlement, Ukraine is in the strongest possible position.”
“We are focused on helping ensure that Ukraine prevails in this war,” the official said.
Many Ukrainians, however, are convinced that Putin will never be willing to negotiate and that he is prepared to destroy Ukraine rather than accept anything short of achieving his battlefield objectives, however he defines them.
And while U.S. officials hope that Ukraine will eventually be able to negotiate a favorable settlement with Russia, they acknowledged that neither side is ready to stop fighting at the moment, and that the current situation is especially unacceptable for Kyiv.
“Right now the Ukrainians do not have a viable map from which to negotiate,” a second senior State Department official said. “Twenty percent of their territory has gone; something like 30 percent of their industrial and agricultural potential is gone.”
Officials said Thursday’s visit was also intended to set the stage for the “diplomatic Super Bowl” at the United Nations General Assembly later this month, where the Biden administration will attempt to hold together global support for Ukraine even as developing nations grapple with food insecurity and European countries gird for spiraling energy prices in the coming winter.
“The trans-Atlantic community is making sacrifices; the global south is feeling the brunt,” the second official said. “We need to keep reminding everybody that if we don’t stay the course on this, the whole architecture that supports a free, prosperous open world is even more contested than it was.”
Putin, meanwhile, shot back in a defiant address on Wednesday, blasting far-reaching Western sanctions on Russia and threatening to end all energy supplies to his critics as Group of Seven nations seek to implement a planned cap on oil prices. Russia has used its veto power on the UN’s Security Council to block UN action on Ukraine.
Blinken’s visit occurred as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin presided over a multinational meeting of defense chiefs in support of Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, including Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov,
“We’re here because we refuse to live in a world where big powers trample borders by force,” Austin told his counterparts.
While Blinken makes his second visit to Kyiv in recent months, questions remain about whether President Biden will join a growing group of fellow global leaders in visiting war-torn Ukraine.
John Hudson reported from Kyiv and Missy Ryan from Rzeszow, Poland.
The latest: Grain shipments from Ukraine are gathering pace under the agreement hammered out by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations in July. Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports had sent food prices soaring and raised fears of more hunger in the Middle East and Africa. At least 18 ships, including loads of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, have departed.
The fight: The conflict on the ground grinds on as Russia uses its advantage in heavy artillery to pummel Ukrainian forces, which have sometimes been able to put up stiff resistance. In the south, Ukrainian hopes rest on liberating the Russia-occupied Kherson region, and ultimately Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Fears of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station remain as both sides accuse each other of shelling it.
The weapons: Western supplies of weapons are helping Ukraine slow Russian advances. U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) allow Ukrainian forces to strike farther behind Russian lines against Russian artillery. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
