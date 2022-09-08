Prosecutors seek details from Trump’s PAC in expanding Jan. 6 probe

Gift Article Share

The Justice Department is seeking details about the formation and operation of Donald Trump’s post-presidential political operation, according to people familiar with the probe, sending a raft of subpoenas in a significant expansion of the criminal investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

A federal grand jury sent subpoenas on Wednesday to a wide range of former campaign and White House staffers asking for information about the Save America PAC, according to three people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe. The people described the subpoenas as broad, seeking all documents and communications about opening the PAC and every dollar raised and spent.

At least one of the subpoenas also demanded information about the plan to submit phony slates of electors claiming Trump won pivotal states, including all communications with several key lawyers and advisers involved in the effort, one of the people said. They include Rudolph Giuliani, Boris Epshteyn, Joseph DiGenova, Bruce Marks and Victoria Toensing, among others, this person said.

Advertisement

Another one of the three people, who has direct knowledge of one of the subpoenas, said the document was “wide ranging” and included multiple other categories of information, but this person declined to describe them. FBI agents served at least some of the subpoenas in person on Wednesday, one of the people with knowledge said.

Spokesmen for Trump and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The subpoenas were first reported by ABC News.

Epshteyn declined to comment. Marks said he was out of the country and wasn’t aware of a subpoena. Giuliani and Toensing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Justice Department has already charged hundreds of people involved in the Capitol riot with low-level offenses such as trespassing and attacking police, as well as accusing leaders of the violent extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers of coordinating the attack. More recently, prosecutors began examining planning for the rally before the riot and Republican efforts to send Trump slates to the electoral college.

As part of the probe, prosecutors have sought phone records and other information from Trump’s inner circle and questioned close advisers to former vice president Mike Pence before a federal grand jury. The Washington Post reported in July that the investigation included Trump’s possible role in the phony elector efforts and his pressure of federal and state officials to challenge the election results.

The investigation is separate from the criminal probe into handling of government secrets after Trump left office, leading to a search warrant at his Florida resort in August.

The government soon faces the 60-day period before an election where the Justice Department customarily avoids taking investigative steps that could be perceived as influencing voters.

Advertisement

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 has also shown interest in the finances of Trump’s PAC, alleging that the group use false claims about the election to solicit donations. At a June hearing, a committee investigator said the Trump campaign raised hundreds of millions by sending as many as 25 emails a day asking for donations to an “Official Election Defense Fund” that did not actually exist.

Trump has raised more than $100 million for the PAC with thousands of appeals to his supporters, many of them containing misleading or false statements about the election. He has largely hoarded the money, giving limited amounts to other candidates he supports and paying some of his staff and lawyers.

Devlin Barrett and Spencer S. Hsu contributed reporting.

GiftOutline Gift Article