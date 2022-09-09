Judge orders R. Kelly’s prison-account money be turned over to court

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge ordered the Bureau of Prisons to turn over nearly $28,000 from convicted R&B singer R. Kelly’s inmate account to pay some of his court-ordered restitution — the latest development in a case that illustrates how some inmates keep large balances behind bars while paying very little of what they owe to victims and in court fines.

Kelly, who was sentenced this year to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking, fought to hold on to the money after The Washington Post reported last month that he was keeping thousands of dollars in the Bureau of Prisons account while owing $140,000 in court-ordered fines, including a $40,000 penalty for a fund for trafficking victims. Shortly after that story published, prosecutors moved to seize Kelly’s prison money.

U.S. District Court Judge Ann M. Donnelly agreed in a written opinion Friday, ordering the Bureau of Prisons to send a check for $27,828.24 to the clerk for the federal court in New York, where Kelly — who is on trial in Chicago on additional charges — was convicted.

Donnelly’s ruling comes as senior Justice Department officials are debating changes to long-standing Bureau of Prisons rules governing prisoners’ money, which current and former law enforcement officials say shield the funds from scrutiny and prevent victims from receiving payments they are owed. The prison-account system, which enables inmates to spend money on such things as snacks, emails and phone calls, also helps pay for many jobs at the Bureau of Prisons. Last year it generated $82 million for the bureau’s operating budget, funding 625 positions, according to agency documents.

For years, the Bureau of Prisons has argued that whatever balance inmates may have in their accounts, they should be required to pay only a minimum of $25 every three months toward any court-ordered victim restitution.

After Post stories about inmates who kept large balances while paying little to their victims — including Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar — Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco last year ordered a review of the Bureau of Prisons policy. That review is ongoing.

In the Tsarnaev and Nassar cases, prosecutors filed court papers to force the Bureau of Prisons to turn over the inmates’ money.

This summer, the bureau argued that inmates should have to forfeit no more than 25 percent of the money in their accounts, because to take more might threaten jobs or safety inside federal prisons, according to people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.

Other Justice Department officials have pushed back on that proposal, arguing that inmates should not be allowed to shield three-quarters of their money from court-ordered payments. Under the 25 percent limit, Kelly, for example, would have to turn over about $7,000 from his prison account, keeping about $21,000.

Prisoners may keep as much money as they like in the accounts and can transfer money elsewhere by check or money order. The total amount on deposit in the inmate accounts ballooned last year to more than $140 million, largely because of government checks for pandemic assistance.

In 2021, more than 20 inmates had more than $100,000 each in their accounts, according to records reviewed by The Post.

One reason prisoners may store large amounts of money in their accounts is that it can be difficult for convicted people to get a traditional bank account. But prisoners are allowed to spend only about $400 a month through their commissary accounts, and critics of the system say some inmates appear to be using it to shield far larger sums from scrutiny.

Although the Bureau of Prisons operates accounts for inmates and issues checks and money transfers from those accounts on their behalf, it does not consider itself a financial institution. Nor does it run bank transactions through a Treasury Department screening program meant to flag outstanding debts, officials said.

