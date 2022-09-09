Trump and Justice Department disagree on special master candidates

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Justice Department and Donald Trump’s lawyers have failed to agree on a list of potential legal experts to review materials the FBI seized from the former president’s Florida residence, according to a Friday night court filing, and also disagree about what types of documents such a person should review. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The dispute now seems to be up to Judge Aileen M. Cannon to resolve, with each side proposing two people as possible special masters to examine the documents.

The Justice Department’s two proposed candidates are former judge Barbara S. Jones, who acted as a special master in an investigation of Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani; and Thomas B. Griffith, a retired appeals judge for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Trump’s side suggested Raymond J. Dearie, the former chief judge of the federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Paul Huck, Jr., a former deputy attorney general for the state of Florida.

Advertisement

The government said in its filing that any special master review should exclude the more than 100 classified documents seized in the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, and prosecutors do not want the special master to consider documents that may be covered, in theory, by claims of executive privilege. The Trump legal team wants the special master review to include classified documents and says the outside expert should consider executive privilege when examining the materials.

Trump’s legal team asked the federal judge last month to appoint a special master to sift through more than 10,000 seized documents and determine if anything the FBI took may be protected by attorney-client privilege or his status as a former president.

On Monday, Cannon ruled in Trump’s favor and asked for the Justice Department and Trump’s lawyers to jointly submit a list of people that she could appoint as a special master.

GiftOutline Gift Article