Former Kansas City police detective indicted on sex assault charges

A former Kansas City, Kan., police detective was indicted Thursday on federal civil rights charges, accused of sexually assaulting two women more than 20 years ago in a case that advocates have said starkly illustrates the need for greater police accountability. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Roger Golubski, who is White, faces six counts of deprivation of civil rights. He is accused of using his power as a law enforcement official to abuse the women, who are Black, multiple times between 1999 and 2002, allegedly raping and sodomizing them in their homes and in his vehicle, according to the indictment.

The FBI arrested Golubski at his home in Edwardsville, Kan. He faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

The charges come after years of pressure from civil rights activists who have said Golubski was the product of a department that failed to hold its officers accountable for misconduct and abuse, including arresting suspects and framing them based on false evidence. The advocates have pushed for criminal charges for Golubski, who retired from the department at the rank of captain in 2010; they also called on the Justice Department to launch a broader civil probe into the polices and culture of the local police.

“This is a beginning of some semblance of justice for these victims,” said Lora McDonald, executive director of the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, a local social justice group.

The details of the indictment do not identify Golubski’s alleged victims by name, but they match allegations made publicly by Ophelia Williams, who has said Golubski began abusing her after arresting her teenage sons, then 14, in a homicide investigation in 1999. Williams and another woman, identified in the federal indictment as S.K., testified in 2020 a civil case filed by Lamont McIntyre, who was wrongfully convicted of a double murder after being arrested by Golubski in 1994.

The indictment says Golubski abused the two women on several occasions, including allegedly raping them and forcing them to perform oral sex on him. The woman identified as S.K. said during her deposition in the McIntyre case that she was 13 and in middle school when Golubski began abusing her after falsely telling her she was a witness in a criminal case and threatening her that she could end up in jail.

McDonald said she spoke to Williams on Thursday about Golubksi’s arrest. “They got him. They just handcuffed Roger Golubski,” McDonald quoted Williams as saying. “I am so happy and stunned at the arrest of that man. I pray that after so many years we finally get justice, people can finally relax, and I can finally sleep at night.”

Golubski’s case has drawn national attention, including from entertainment mogul Jay-Z, whose social advocacy group, Team ROC, has filed lawsuits seeking information from the KCKPD and launched its own investigation into that department, according to local activists.

This year, Kansas City Star columnist Melinda Henneberger was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for columns in 2021 that exposed new details about Golubski’s case and put pressure on city officials and the police department to hold him accountable.

Advocates were galvanized in part by the 2017 exoneration of McIntyre, who spent 23 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted in a double murder case. Attorneys for McIntyre said Golubski framed him after McIntyre’s mother refused the detective’s sexual advances. The federal charges against Golubski do not include those allegations.

In a statement Thursday, McIntyre’s attorneys, Cheryl Pilate and Lindsay Runnels, said Golubski “stands accused of serious crimes committed against women while an officer sworn to protect and serve. We are hopeful the justice system delivers the accountability that the Kansas City, Kansas, community deserves.”

McIntyre sued the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., and reached a $12.5 million settlement.

Police officials said last year that the accusations against Golubski dealt with actions that had allegedly happened many years earlier and suggested the department has moved on. Police Chief Karl A. Oakman, who is Black, took over after serving as deputy chief in the Kansas City, Mo., police department, and he has sought to build public trust while opposing a broader federal investigation.

“This indictment is an example that no individual is above the law,” Oakman said in a statement Thursday. “The department will continue to cooperate and offer any assistance needed by the FBI as this case moves forward.”

But Oakman’s efforts have not quieted the calls from activists, who have sent letters to the Justice Department’s civil rights division requesting a civil pattern-or-practice probe. Justice officials have declined to comment on whether they plan to pursue such an inquiry, which could lead to a court-approved consent decree outlining policing changes and accountability measures.

“We continue to stand in solidarity alongside the people of Kansas City, Kansas who have been patiently for justice and accountability,” said Dania Diaz, Team ROC’s managing director. “The arrest of Roger Golubski is a significant step toward creating a safer community.”

