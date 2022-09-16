What to know about Dearie, the special master reviewing Trump documents

Judge Aileen Cannon has appointed Raymond J. Dearie , a former chief federal judge in New York, to sort through more than 11,000 documents — including classified materials — that FBI agents seized from former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence last month.

It was a blow to the Justice Department, which has argued a special master is legally unnecessary and — even if appointed — should not be charged with reviewing any of the 100 or so seized documents marked as classified. Appointing a special master to review these documents, prosecutors argued in numerous court filings, would slow down a criminal investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information and could pose a national security risk.