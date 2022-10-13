Justice Dept. rules California county violated defendants’ rights

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Justice Department said Thursday that law enforcement entities in California’s Orange County systematically denied criminal defendants their legal rights over a decade, capping a six-year investigation that is likely to force local authorities to implement changes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Federal investigators said the Orange County district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s department violated the defendants’ right to legal counsel and failed to provide them due process from 2007 to 2016.

The investigation determined that local authorities used informants within the county jail to gather incriminating statements from inmates and did not turn over exculpatory evidence to attorneys representing the defendants, in violation of their constitutional rights under the Sixth and 14th amendments.

“It has been eight years since much of the misconduct came to light, and [the district attorney] has still not taken adequate steps to ensure that prosecutors understand and carry out their constitutional disclosure obligations,” investigators said in a 60-page report.

They laid out 23 recommended changes to the policies of the district attorney’s and sheriff’s offices, including new training programs, clearer and more consistent policies, a review of past investigations and prosecutions that involved custodial informants and more secure electronic document management systems.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer (R), who took office in 2019, said his office consulted the Justice Department while making policy changes, including limiting the use of jailhouse informants. Spitzer noted that he already initiated an independent investigation of the office, resulting in his decision to fire a senior assistant district attorney and the departure of two prosecutors.

“The violation of a single defendant’s constitutional rights calls into question the fairness of the entire criminal justice system — and I have terminated cheaters who violated defendants’ rights and I will continue to do so,” Spitzer said.

The report comes as criminal justice advocates have called on the Justice Department to bolster oversight of local law enforcement entities that have been accused of abusive practices against racial minorities and the disenfranchised.

The federal “pattern-or-practice” probe into Orange County was launched in December 2016, in the final weeks of the Obama administration. The Trump administration implemented restrictions on the Justice Department’s ability to pursue consent decrees that mandated changes in local law enforcement agencies, but the Biden administration has removed such restraints.

It is not clear whether the Justice Department will pursue a court-ordered consent agreement in the Orange County case or work collaboratively with the jurisdiction to make reforms.

Federal authorities opened their investigation after Orange County’s Superior Court had ruled in 2014 that the local district attorney’s office had committed constitutional violations by using confidential informants during the prosecution of Scott Dekraai, who was accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and seven others in a hair salon in 2011. Dekraai was convicted and sentenced in 2017 to eight consecutive life terms.

Investigators determined that as then-Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas sought the death penalty in Dekraai’s case, his office and the sheriff’s department secretly wiretapped Dekraai’s jail cell and recorded his conversations discussing the case with another inmate. In late 2016, the Justice report found, Rackauckas’s office provided Dekraai with 179 tape recordings, including conversations between him and his lawyer.

Orange County authorities operated a program “to use custodial informants to obtain incriminating statements from defendants in homicide and gang-related prosecutions who were housed at the Orange County Jail and then use those statements against the defendants at trial,” the Justice Department said in the report. At times, the informants “even worked together as teams to elicit incriminating statements from defendants.”

Federal authorities said that Orange County district attorney’s office and sheriff’s department have taken steps since 2016 to redress some of the past convictions and update their policies.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the failure to ensure due process “not only deprives individual defendants of their rights, it undermines the public’s confidence in the fundamental fairness of criminal justice systems across the county.”

