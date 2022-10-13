The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Jan. 6 hearing live updates Trump’s pressure to overturn election to be focus

Footage of President Donald Trump, as he taped his address asking Jan. 6 rioters to go home, is shown as the House select committee holds a prime-time hearing on Capitol Hill on July 21. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)
Updated October 13, 2022 at 11:29 a.m. EDT|Published October 13, 2022 at 10:44 a.m. EDT

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to convene at 1 p.m. on Thursday for what could be its final public hearing. The panel is expected to highlight newly obtained Secret Service records showing how President Donald Trump was repeatedly alerted to brewing violence that day — and still sought to stoke the conflict — as it seeks to tie together its case for Trump’s culpability for the dark day in U.S. history. No live witnesses are expected to testify Thursday.

The hearing comes at a pivotal juncture, 26 days before the midterm elections and with control of Congress at stake. If Republicans take control of the House next year, they are all but certain to shutter the Jan. 6 panel established under Democratic leadership, ending a lengthy investigation that has included interviews with hundreds of witnesses.

