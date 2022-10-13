Jan. 6 hearing live updates Trump’s pressure to overturn election to be focus

Will the committee conclude that Trump committed a crime by intentionally trying to stop Congress’s confirmation of Joe Biden’s win on Jan. 6, 2021? Congress’s power is limited here: Ultimately, the Justice Department would have to decide whether to prosecute. But Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said he thinks the committee should formally accuse Trump of crimes in the attack, noting that a federal judge said it’s likely that the former president broke several laws as he tried to overturn his election loss. Schiff also told CNN on Sunday that the committee should come to such a decision unanimously, and it’s not clear there’s consensus on this.

Will the committee talk to former vice president Mike Pence or Trump? Pence’s top aide has testified, as have many of Trump’s White House aides. Pence also recently said he would be open to talking to the committee. But as time goes on, that seems less and less likely.