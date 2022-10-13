Jan. 6 panel scrutinizes Trump’s post-election military orders

Gift Article Share

President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to rapidly pull all U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Somalia in the immediate aftermath of his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, according to congressional testimony aired Thursday, alarming senior aides who feared doing so would have “catastrophic” consequences. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R.-Ill.) cited Trump’s order during a House select committee hearing scrutinizing the former president’s actions and directives ahead of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. It was evidence, the congressman said, that Trump knew his days in office were numbered, as he both sought to overturn Biden’s election win and “rushed” to complete “unfinished business.”

“He disregarded concerns about the consequences for fragile governments on the front lines of the fight against [the Islamic State] and al-Qaeda terrorists,” Kinzinger said. “Knowing he was leaving office, he acted immediately and signed this order on November 11th, which would have required the immediate withdrawal of troops from Somalia and Afghanistan, all to be complete before the Biden inauguration on January 20th.”

Trump’s withdrawal order was reported previously in the book “Peril,” by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. As part of Thursday’s hearing, the committee played video and audio sound bites of the testimony provided over the past several months by key officials, including Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who served as national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence; and John McEntee, an adviser to Trump.

The Afghanistan plan ultimately was set aside. Milley called the order “odd” and “potentially dangerous,” telling the committee he did not think it was militarily feasible or wise. Kellogg said that the proposition was “very contested,” and that carrying it out would have been a “tremendous disservice to nation.”

“It’s the same thing with President Biden,” Kellogg said, comparing the situation to the chaotic and deadly withdrawal ultimately carried out under Biden in summer 2021. “It would have been a debacle.”

McEntee recalled typing up the order to withdraw from Afghanistan and securing Trump’s signature on it.

Their comments add to public understanding of key military moves that bridge the Trump and Biden presidencies, and the often disjointed nature of deliberations under Trump.

The Trump administration, in February 2020, signed a deal with the Taliban agreeing to remove all U.S. troops by spring 2021. It included a handful of concessions, including that the Taliban would hold fire against U.S. troops as they departed. The Afghan government was cut out of these discussions.

Trump later undermined that agreement, tweeting in October of that year that all U.S. troops should be “home by Christmas!” Then-Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper sent Trump a memo advising the president that ongoing Taliban attacks, potential danger for the remaining U.S. personnel and risks to U.S. alliances made that timeline untenable.

Trump fired Esper on Nov. 9, one day after the election loss, installing loyalists at the Pentagon at a moment when administrations typically seek a smooth transition on issues of national security.

Biden decided in April 2021 to follow through with the withdrawal, prompting the collapse of Afghanistan’s government four months later. Biden administration officials blamed Trump, saying his deal with the Taliban left few alternatives, while former Trump administration officials sought to distance themselves from the agreement by arguing it was meant to be implemented only if the conditions warranted.

Under Trump’s direction, hundreds of U.S. troops were withdrawn from Somalia in the waning weeks of his administration. Some were redeployed to nearby Kenya while continuing to visit Somalia to advise local troops battling al-Qaeda-affiliated militants there.

In May, Biden reversed Trump’s Somalia order, deploying hundreds of U.S. troops there. Pentagon officials sought presidential approval to do so, advising that it was becoming increasingly unsustainable to only appear on the ground episodically to carry out operations. The Pentagon has carried out a handful of airstrikes in Somalia since.

