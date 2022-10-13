Ukraine wants more air defense. Here’s how it works.

Russia’s deadly missile strikes across Ukraine this week have renewed calls for the United States and its partners to provide the government in Kyiv with advanced air defense systems capable of downing incoming fire.
“When Ukraine receives a sufficient quantity of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russia’s terror — rocket strikes — will cease to work,” Zelensky told G7 leaders this week.
Two U.S. air defense systems known as NASAMS are weeks away from delivery, the Pentagon said following the strikes, and efforts are underway to expedite the process.
Speaking Wednesday at NATO headquarters in Belgium, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States and its partners are doing “everything we can, as fast we can, to get the Ukrainian forces what they need to protect the Ukrainian people,” though he did not announce any new aid.
What to know: