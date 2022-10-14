Pelosi said she wanted to punch Trump as Jan. 6 riot began, video shows

On Oct. 13, the Jan. 6 Committee played a video of House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate leader Schumer (D-N.Y.) and GOP leaders during the Capitol attack. (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Footage filmed on Jan. 6, 2021, shows a frustrated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) telling aides that she wanted to punch Donald Trump, and lawmakers pleading for the National Guard to be deployed as supporters of the former president forced their way into the Capitol. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The videos of congressional leaders immediately before and during the Capitol riot, aired for the first time by CNN on Thursday evening, were taken by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker working with HBO. Other parts of the footage were played earlier Thursday at a Jan. 6 House Committee hearing, which ended in a unanimous vote to subpoena Trump.

For some 14 months, the committee has parsed through what happened on a day that began with a joint session of Congress to formalize Joe Biden’s victory as president. But the clips offer a particularly intimate glimpse of the frustration and confusion of senior lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties that day.

In the new footage, Pelosi is depicted watching crowds swell near the Capitol. At around noon that day, Trump had given a speech blasting attempts to certify Biden’s victory and declaring that he would march down to the area alongside his supporters.

“Tell him if he comes here, we’re going to the White House,” Pelosi says, laughing.

A senior Pelosi aide later tells the speaker, at about the time protesters were beginning to mass at the Capitol, that the Secret Service had persuaded Trump against coming to the Capitol.

“I hope he comes. I want to punch him out,” Pelosi says in response, gesticulating with her palm. “This is my moment. I’ve been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I want to punch him out, and I’m gonna go to jail, and I’m going to be happy.”

As Pelosi later evacuates the Capitol, she is seen asking staffers if the National Guard had been called. On her way out, she says: “If they stop the proceedings, they will have succeeded in stopping the validation of the president of the United States … We will have totally failed.”

Pelosi, senior lawmakers and their staff are then taken to Fort McNair, a military post near the Capitol. The clips show lawmakers telephoning federal and local government leaders, requesting for more security personnel.

The videos indicate that Pelosi had swiftly requested for the National Guard on Jan. 6, contrary to suggestions by several Republicans that she had delayed their response. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) had also expressed doubt about Pelosi’s actions during the riot, but footage aired during Thursday’s committee hearing shows him standing with her and incoming Senate majority leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) at Fort McNair as they urge security forces to respond.

“D.C. has requested the National Guard and it has been denied by [the Pentagon]. I’d like to know a good … reason it has been denied,” Schumer says in a CNN clip, using an expletive as he speaks with Ryan McCarthy, then army secretary, by phone.

“Please, the whole Capitol is rampaged … We need them fast. I’ve never seen anything like this,” adds Schumer, who was seated near Pelosi.

In a different clip, Pelosi speaks on the phone with Vice President Mike Pence, who was sheltering underneath the Capitol. That day, a mob had chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” as Trump urged him to overturn the 2020 presidential election results — authority that Pence did not have.

“I worry about you being in that Capitol,” Pelosi told the vice president. “Don’t let anybody know where you are.”

Another video, filmed at around 4:17 p.m., shows lawmakers at Fort McNair watching Trump urge insurrectionists to go home in a video message. “This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people,” Trump had said. “We have to have peace. So go home, we love you — you’re very special.”

A frustrated Schumer points to what appears to be a television and says: “We issue a statement saying he’s got to make a statement, and he comes up with this B.S.”

Pelosi responds: “Insurrection. That’s a crime, and he’s guilty of it.”

