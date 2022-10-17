Jury begins deliberating in case of Steele dossier source

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A jury on Monday began deliberating the case of Igor Danchenko, a private researcher who was a primary source for a 2016 dossier of allegations about former president Donald Trump’s ties to Russia and who was later accused of lying to the FBI about where he got his information. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The trial in federal court in Alexandria, Va., is a major test for special counsel John Durham, who lost his only other case that had gone to trial as part of his nearly 3½-year examination of the FBI’s 2016 probe of the Trump campaign.

Trump predicted Durham would uncover vast corruption inside the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies that investigated his campaign’s links to Russia. So far, no one charged by the special counsel has gone to prison, and only one government employee has been accused of criminal wrongdoing. In both trials this year, Durham has argued that people lied to manipulate the FBI, not that investigators corruptly targeted Trump.

Advertisement

In May, a jury in D.C. federal court acquitted cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann, who also was accused by the special counsel of lying to the FBI. A former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, was sentenced to one year of probation after admitting in a 2020 plea deal with Durham that he had altered a government email used to justify secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page.

A grand jury that Durham was using in Alexandria is now inactive, people familiar with the matter have told The Washington Post. It is unclear whether a grand jury the special counsel was using in D.C. is still active. Barr directed Durham to write a report, and it will be up to Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide how much of it, if any, to release to the public.

A longtime federal prosecutor who served as U.S. attorney in Connecticut during the Trump administration, Durham personally argued much of the government’s case against Danchenko. Prosecutors said Danchenko misled the FBI officials asking for the identity of his sources in 2017, after the agency determined the researcher was the source behind some of the most explosive allegations about Trump in reports compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

Advertisement

But Durham also seemed to be putting the FBI on trial during his presentation to the jury. He reminded FBI officials that they used an uncorroborated claim from the Steele dossier in warrant applications to place Page under secret surveillance. He scolded an agent for taking no action after learning Danchenko, a Russian citizen who had been investigated by the FBI in 2009 for possible espionage, was overstaying a visa. Durham would press witnesses to give full names for the FBI agents and supervisors involved in the sprawling Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and repeatedly invoked a 2019 report by the Justice Department inspector general that found various errors — but no evidence of political bias — in the FBI’s decision-making on the Page warrants.

“Don’t feel bad for the FBI agents,” Durham told the jury in his closing argument Monday. “There are things that they didn’t do that they quite clearly should have done.”

The indictment listed five charges against Danchenko for statements made to FBI investigators about whether his sources included a longtime Democratic public relations consultant, Charles Dolan Jr., and Sergei Millian, a former head of the Russian American Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement

Two key questions in the case were whether Danchenko and Millian spoke by phone in July 2016, and whether Danchenko misled an FBI agent who asked whether he and Dolan had ever “talked” about anything in the Steele dossier. Prosecutors showed an email from Dolan to Danchenko that mirrored parts of a Steele report.

U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga dismissed the charge having to do with Dolan after Durham rested his case. Ruling from the bench, Trenga read the dictionary definition of the word “talk” and said emails were not covered. The federal appeals court that sets legal precedent in Virginia has ruled that misleading but literally true statements do not rise to the level of criminal conduct, Trenga said.

Durham called six witnesses; Danchenko did not call any. The case hinged largely on the testimony of FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten and Special Agent Kevin Helson. Both had interviewed Danchenko about his sources, and Auten had overseen intelligence analysts in the 2016 Russia investigation.

Advertisement

For Durham, the FBI’s handling of the Steele reports has been a key area of investigative interest. Steele was hired to produce the reports by research firm Fusion GPS, which had been retained by a law firm that represented Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee. Fusion GPS initially was hired to dig into Trump’s background by a website funded by a deep-pocketed Republican donor.

But the FBI began to look into possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia before it used the dossier to support the warrant applications concerning Page. The Justice Department inspector general determined that the FBI was justified in starting the probe, which eventually would be taken over by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Mueller did not find evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but a report from his office mapped out various links between Trump campaign officials and the Kremlin and characterized the campaign as eager to benefit from Russia’s help in 2016.

Advertisement

In his closing remarks, Durham defended his investigation as apolitical and a “logical” consequence, following Mueller’s finding that the Trump campaign had not illegally conspired with Russia in 2016.

“Well then, how did this all get started?” Durham said.

FBI witnesses said some emails and information about Dolan and Millian that Danchenko kept to himself would have been valuable to investigators vetting the sources for the dossier’s claims in 2017. Auten and Helson both testified they might have taken different steps had they known as much as Danchenko, and so did two members of the Crossfire Hurricane team.

But under questioning from defense attorneys Danny Onorato and Stuart A. Sears, Auten and Helson described Danchenko as a trusted source of information on Russian influence activities that U.S. investigators mined for years.

Danchenko was a confidential FBI informant from March 2017 to October 2020, earning around $219,000 in payments and expense reimbursements, according to defense attorneys. Helson, one of Danchenko’s handlers, said his information was used in 25 investigations and 40 intelligence reports. Danchenko “reshaped” the way the United States perceives threats, Helson testified, and his loss to the FBI harmed national security.

Advertisement

Auten had said previously that making Danchenko an informant was among the best outcomes from the Trump-Russia investigation. “I stand by that testimony,” he told Onorato.

Those exchanges seemed to rankle Durham, whose questions for the FBI officials then turned more aggressive. The trial revealed that Durham at one point made Auten and Helson “subjects” of his investigation.

The special counsel told the jury the FBI’s internal auditors had recommended Auten for suspension. Auten said the recommendation was being appealed.

Durham pressed Helson on why he did not “bother” to vet claims that Danchenko might be a Russian spy, as had been suggested by an official who spent two decades as an Army counterintelligence official in Europe. Helson, a Russian counterintelligence specialist who was not on the Crossfire Hurricane team, later scoffed at the idea. “There was nothing in his history, his actions, anything we knew about him [that] would indicate he was an intel officer,” he said of Danchenko.

Advertisement

One issue left for jurors to sort out was something of a telephonic mystery.

Danchenko claimed an anonymous caller reached out to him in 2016, possibly via phone or internet voice app, and told him of a “well-developed conspiracy” between Trump’s campaign and the Kremlin. Steele included that claim in one of his reports, and the FBI cited it in Page’s warrant applications.

Danchenko said he “believed” but was not sure the caller was Millian, which the investigators found odd, Helson said. The Crossfire Hurricane team asked Helson multiple times to get Danchenko to clarify the details of the supposed call, the agent recalled. Danchenko said that he had been trying to reach Millian by email and through an intermediary at the time, and that the anonymous caller’s voice sounded like Millian on a YouTube video, so he came to believe it was him, Helson testified. The FBI handler said he made note in his records of the “minor inconsistencies” in Danchenko’s otherwise reliable reports.

Advertisement

Durham revealed that Millian also had been an FBI informant, but was now outside the United States and unavailable to testify about the call Danchenko says he got in July 2016. Steele did not testify.

The special counsel argued that an email from August 2016, in which Danchenko was writing to Millian as if they had never spoken before, proved the mystery call was a sham. Subpoenaed records from Verizon showed Millian had no contact with Danchenko, Durham added.

The defense argued Danchenko was not likely to write in an email that he had spoken to a tipster who wanted to remain anonymous, and that Verizon records would not show Millian calling Danchenko on an app such as Signal or Telegram.

Sears argued it was no crime for Danchenko to state his belief that Millian had called him, however dubious that belief might seem. If Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, claimed to believe the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, Sears said, “that doesn’t make it a false statement — he believes it.”

GiftOutline Gift Article