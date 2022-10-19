Justice Dept. sues South Dakota casino that banned Native Americans

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Justice Department filed a civil discrimination lawsuit Wednesday against the owners and operators of a South Dakota hotel and casino that banned all Native Americans last spring in response to a fatal shooting on the property. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Federal prosecutors said the proprietors of the Grand Gateway Hotel and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino in Rapid City, S.D., discriminated against prospective patrons when they issued the new policy in late March and turned away at least two Native Americans who attempted to book hotel rooms over the next two days.

Hotel director Connie Uhre said in a Facebook post on March 20 that she took the action after a guest was fatally shot by another guest in one of the rooms a night earlier.

The suspect, Quincy Bear Robe, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

“Polices that prohibit Native Americans from accessing public places are patently offensive, racially discriminatory and have no place in our society today,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees Justice’s civil rights division, said in a conference call with reporters. “These defendants resorted to conduct akin to policies instituted in the Jim Crow era.”

A manager at the Grand Gateway Hotel declined to comment Wednesday.

Prosecutors cited Uhre’s social media post in which the hotel would “no longer allow any Native American [sic] on property. Or in Cheers Sports Bar. Natives killing Natives.” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender posted a screenshot of her message on Twitter.

The federal complaint said Uhre told other members of the hotel’s management that they should “not want to allow Natives on property … The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives … so we just have to say no to them!”

Uhre’s actions prompted a backlash in the state’s second-most populated city, where about 10 percent of residents are of Native descent. A nonprofit group that defends the rights of Native Americans filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the hotel and Uhre, alleging racial discrimination, and Sioux tribal leaders served the hotel with a trespassing order, saying the Grand Gateway is on Native land, in violation of an 1868 treaty.

Some hotel employees criticized Uhre, while the staff in the casino resigned en masse.

The federal complaint names Uhre, her son Nicholas and Retsel Corporation, the property’s corporate owner. Clarke said the Justice Department is asking the federal court to overturn the policy by the hotel and casino under Title II of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prevents discrimination based on race, color, religion or national origin in a place of public accommodation.

Alison Ramsdell, U.S. attorney for the District of South Dakota, said Native Americans “are a vital part of the community in Rapid City” and should feel welcome there.

