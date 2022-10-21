U.S., Russian defense chiefs hold first talks in months

War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russia conducted three missile attacks and 24 airstrikes in the past day, hitting more than 15 settlements, including in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said early Friday. Follow the latest updates.

Putin imposes martial law: Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law across four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow last month — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Here’s more on what martial law is and why Putin imposed it.

Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.

Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

