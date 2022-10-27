6 key takeaways from the Pentagon’s new defense, nuclear policies Even as the Defense Department shelves two nuclear weapons programs, an arms race is brewing with China and Russia A “Yars” intercontinental ballistic missile launches during training in Plesetsk, Russia, on Wednesday. (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Pentagon released a trio of documents Thursday outlining the United States’ national defense strategy, its nuclear posture and its policy regarding missile defense — a much-anticipated public accounting of how the Biden administration plans to counter threats from adversary nations at a time when war and the threat of compound conflicts are escalating.

The documents — which Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin referred to as “the department’s North Star” — reflect an outlook he has long been voicing: that China is the main, “pacing” challenge for the United States.

Russia, the documents acknowledge, presents a more “acute” threat, particularly because its president, Vladimir Putin, is actively waging a war in Ukraine and threatening to employ nuclear weapons in combat. But as Austin put it, Moscow still “can’t systemically challenge the United States over the long term.”

Advertisement

While the assessments are largely in keeping with positions the Defense Department has previously outlined, there are nonetheless a few items that are likely to inspire controversy — in part because of global developments that aren’t directly addressed in the 80 unclassified pages.

The 2022 Nuclear Posture Review offers a notable assessment of Iran’s nuclear ambitions. It puts some hotly debated weapons systems on the chopping block — including a nuclear gravity bomb and a submarine-launched nuclear missile with staunch defenders in Congress.

Perhaps most strikingly, the authors acknowledge that the documents were not updated since March — when the classified versions of them were shared with Congress — despite a war in Ukraine that was in its infancy when they penned their assessments.

GiftOutline Gift Article