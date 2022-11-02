North Korea covertly supplying Russia with artillery, U.S. says

The North Korean government is covertly funneling artillery shells to aid Russia in its war in Ukraine using countries in the Middle East and North Africa to mask the weapons’ movement, the White House said Wednesday, although it was not yet clear whether those shipments were received.
Kirby would not disclose how the North Koreans might be shipping the artillery shells or which countries are believed to be transfer points, saying only, “We do have a sense of where they’re going” and that the United States would “continue to look at what our options are.”
The allegation comes several weeks after the Biden administration warned that Moscow was seeking to purchase such materiel, prompting a vehement denial from Pyongyang. That Russian President Vladimir Putin is turning to North Korea to augment his military’s arsenal was further indication that Russia’s position in Ukraine was weakening, Kirby said, crediting “the efficacy of international sanctions” that have hobbled Russia’s defense industrial base.
“Back in September, we had indications that Russia was willing to buy,” he said. “Now we have indications that Russia has purchased — and they’re on the move.”
In the Middle East, Russia has close relations with Syria, where it has been President Bashar al-Assad’s primary military patron in an 11-year civil war that has become a standoff with rebel and extremist groups largely backed into a corner in the northwestern part of the country. Russia has control, under a bilateral agreement, of the naval base at Tartus, on the Mediterranean coast, as well as Hmeimim air base. Moscow has upgraded both facilities in recent years.
Assad also maintains relations with North Korea, which has been accused of providing the Syrian military with ballistic missiles and chemical weapons components in defiance of U.N. sanctions. In 2019, the two countries signed an economic cooperation agreement.
In North Africa, Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries are reportedly present at bases and ports controlled by the Libyan National Army of rebel warlord Khalifa Hifter. Researchers say the group is present in more than a dozen nations on the continent.
The Biden administration has accused Iran also of selling arms, including kamikaze attack drones, to Russia. The unmanned aircraft have been used in massive attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent weeks. U.S. officials have warned of possible future transfers of missiles. Iran, the administration has said, has sent its own technicians to Crimea, the illegally annexed Ukrainian peninsula in the Black Sea, to train Russian operatives on the drone systems and to repair them.
The purchases from North Korea and Iran, both under heavy international sanctions, are “a sign of Russia’s own article shortages and needs” in conducting its war in Ukraine, Kirby said, adding that U.S. and international “export controls have had an effect on Mr. Putin’s industrial base, forcing him to go outside.”
Ellen Nakashima contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia apparently intends to raise at the U.N. Security Council its unfounded accusation that Ukraine is planning to use a “dirty bomb.” The United States and other Western powers have dismissed Russia’s claim as “transparently false.” Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.