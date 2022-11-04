FBI identifies person alleged to have threatened New Jersey synagogue

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Jersey law enforcement officials said Friday morning that they have identified a person accused of threatening a synagogue in the state and the individual no longer poses any danger to the community. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The statement from Newark’s FBI office did not indicate whether the person had been arrested. “Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified community leaders and our law enforcement partners,” a statement from the FBI’s Newark office read. “We identified the source of the threat who no longer poses a danger to the community.”

The threat prompted the FBI’s Newark office to issue an unusual warning Thursday afternoon on Twitter, saying it had received “credible information of a broad threat” to New Jersey synagogues and urging Jewish leaders to take security precautions to protect their communities.

The statement Friday morning, in contrast, said the threat was against a single, unspecified synagogue.

Dov Ben-Shimon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ, said Thursday that his organization alerted leaders in the community, which includes more than 90 synagogues in north-central New Jersey, and those houses of worship quickly implemented heightened security measures.

The threat arrived at a time when reports of antisemitic harassment and violence have surged across the country.

The Jewish Federations of North America said it launched its largest security initiative last year “in light of increasing hate rhetoric and anti-Semitic threats targeted at our institutions, including this latest threat to New Jersey synagogues.”

“Today’s terrifying threat is a reminder of why we need it,” said Eric Fingerhut, Jewish Federations of North America CEO and president, in a statement Thursday.

Fredrick Kunkle contributed to this report.

