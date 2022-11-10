Pentagon sending Ukraine new air defenses as Russia pummels key cities

The Biden administration is ratcheting up air defense for Ukraine with an influx of surface-to-air missile systems and other ammunition designed to give Kyiv what Pentagon officials are calling a “net” of interlacing capabilities to protect against Russian bombardment on civilian areas.
Ukraine has clamored for the United States and its other Western allies to help protect its skies. Those pleas have gained urgency as Russian missiles and drones have pummeled cities and the energy infrastructure that keeps them heated and powered through winter. Many fear that trend may worsen in the aftermath of Russia’s apparent retreat from the Kherson region in Ukraine’s south.
The newly announced transfer of air defenses follows the delivery in recent days of two advanced midrange systems known as NASAMS. The Pentagon has said that six more NASAMS would be produced and sent to Ukraine in coming years.
Sabrina Singh, the Defense Department’s deputy press secretary, told reporters that the Avenger system can protect against cruise missiles, helicopters and drones, saying it “will fit in well with some of the capabilities that they’re already using on the battlefield.”
Avengers fire Stinger missiles, long a part of Ukraine military assistance packages. Defense acquisition specialists have expressed some concern about the United States’ diminishing supplies of those weapons due to the constant provision of them to Ukraine. Singh said Thursday that, “We wouldn’t have provided these Stinger missiles if we didn’t feel that we could.”
She declined to say why the administration decided to dramatically increase the amount of small-arms ammunition it was sending to Ukraine and whether it was an indication Ukrainian forces are burning through what they have at a high rate.
“This is a changing war, it’s a changing battlefield, it’s dynamic,” Singh said. “And of course these rounds are being used. I wouldn’t be able to get into how quickly.”
Because the new package is under the president’s drawdown authority, it is likely that most systems will be sent to the Ukrainians quickly, allowing them to be introduced on the battlefield soon.
The missiles being furnished to be used in HAWK air defense systems, though, first must be refurbished, Singh explained. Contracts for that work have yet to be awarded. It is unclear how many are being readied for transfer to Ukraine.
The latest: Russia ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson and its immediate surroundings today, redeploying its forces to the east bank of the Dnieper River, in what appeared to amount to another major setback for President Vladimir Putin.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
