Former Kansas cop charged in conspiracy with drug dealers to rape teens

A former police detective in Kansas City, Kan., was indicted Monday by the Justice Department on charges of conspiring with local drug dealers to force underage girls into “involuntary sexual servitude” in the mid-1990s. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Federal prosecutors say Roger Golubski, 69, took protection payments from three men who used the Delevan apartment building as a base for criminal activities, including prostitution and drug dealing. Golubski, also is accused of sexually assaulting girls, ranging in age from 13 to 17, at the apartment complex from 1996 to 1998.

Golubski is White and most of his alleged victims were Black, according to the indictment. Community activists and legal advocates have demanded for years that Golubski face accountability, saying he terrorized Black residents in poorer areas of the city for decades.

The three other men connected to Golubski and the apartment building — Cecil A. Brooks, who is serving an 18-year federal prison term for conspiring to sell crack cocaine, LeMark Roberson and Richard Robinson — also were charged in the new case. The defendants “conspired with one another and others known and unknown to the grand jury to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate young women,” prosecutors said.

The charges are the latest in an expanding web of alleged misconduct stemming from Golubski’s 35 years in the city’s police department. The FBI launched a criminal investigation into Golubski in 2019, two years after Lamonte McIntyre, a Black man who spent 23 years in prison on a double murder conviction in 1995, was exonerated after his lawyers presented evidence that Golubski had set him up.

In September, the Justice Department charged Golubski with violating the federal civil rights of two Black women, one of whom was a minor at the time, by allegedly raping them in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Golubski, who retired in 2010, has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Chris Joseph, Golubski’s attorney, said in an email Monday: “Roger maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name from these decades-old and uncorroborated allegations.”

In a joint statement Monday, the Midwest Innocence Project and the law firm of Morgan Pilate, which represented McIntyre, said: “We are grateful for the continued vigorous efforts of federal law enforcement to hold accountable anyone responsible for such horrific crimes, which targeted the most vulnerable of victims. Justice demands nothing short of full truth so that the important process of repair and reconciliation can begin. Today, our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and a community that has suffered for many years.”

The indictment accuses Brooks of targeting vulnerable girls who were runaways or had been released from juvenile detention facilities to work as prostitutes, locking them in an office in the apartment, and beating or threatening them if they did not provide sex in exchange for shelter, drugs or clothes.

Golubski was seen taking money from Brooks, who allowed the detective “to choose girls to provide him sexual services,” according to the indictment. In one instance, Golubski forced a 16-year-old into sex “even though he acknowledged that she did not look like she was happy to be at Delevan,” prosecutors said. Brooks also is accused of paying off law enforcement officers to warn him when police were preparing to raid the apartment.

“It’s not a surprise to see more charges against former detective Golubski or his association with defendants known for their organized criminal activity,” said Lora McDonald, executive director for More2, an activist group that has called on the Justice Department to conduct a broader civil investigation of the police department.

