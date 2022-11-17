Allen Weisselberg testifies at Trump Organization’s N.Y. fraud trial

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Allen Weisselberg, the longtime finance chief at Donald Trump’s real estate, golf resort and hospitality company, is expected to resume his testimony as a prosecution witness Thursday in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to evading taxes and has been promised a sentence of five months in jail in exchange for testifying, began his testimony Tuesday.

Prosecutors intend to show that the tax schemes Weisselberg orchestrated for himself and other Trump Organization executives were beneficial to the former president’s namesake company. The company is on trial in New York Supreme Court on charges involving scheme to defraud, conspiracy, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records.

Weisselberg said during testimony Tuesday that the Trump Organization saved money when he built untaxed forms of compensation into his salary and hefty annual bonus, reducing his tax liability. At present, he earns $640,000 and his last bonus was $500,000.

Advertisement

Weisselberg, who has admitted to avoiding taxes on $1.7 million in income from 2005 to 2017, said the Trump Organization would have had to greatly increase the amount he took in untaxed expenses to compensate for the pay he would lose by following tax laws.

The company “would have had to give me double the amount of those expenses,” he said.

Weisselberg is on a paid leave of absence and Eric Trump, the former president’s son who now runs the company, will decide his bonus at the end of the year. Still in the company’s good graces, Weisselberg said there was a modest birthday party for him at the Trump Tower offices in August, shortly after his plea deal was finalized.

Weisselberg’s testimony touched on his direct dealings with the former president during the course of the alleged scheme, although prosecutors have not said Trump knew Weisselberg was orchestrating tax avoidance maneuvers, allegedly acting on behalf of himself and the Trump Organization.

Advertisement

Trump is not considered a conspirator in the alleged scheme. Jurors have seen evidence that Trump, as owner of Trump Organization, signed off on a number of large transactions relevant to the case. Weisselberg testified that before Trump’s presidency beginning in 2017, Weisselberg reported directly to Trump and met daily with him, having talks that “ran the gamut” from “football to business transactions … to things we wanted to do in the future.”

Trump approved some of the major expenses Weisselberg used to cheat state and federal tax authorities, but prosecutors have not alleged that the former president was aware of Weisselberg’s failure to include the expenses as income on his W2 form. Weisselberg said it was Trump’s suggestion for Weisselberg and his wife to move to a luxury apartment along the Hudson River in 2005 to cut down his commute time to and from Long Island and to make his life easier.

That apartment was among the many personal costs Weisselberg filtered through the business that should have been reported as income but wasn’t. He also illegally used pretax funds to pay for his grandchildren’s tuition at an elite Manhattan private school, which now costs $60,000 per year, Mercedes Benzes for himself and his wife, furniture and other items.

Advertisement

Weisselberg began working for the Trump family nearly 50 years ago — first for Trump’s father, Fred, who built and managed rental properties in New York City.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization have argued that Weisselberg’s conduct was to the benefit of himself — not the business — and that the company is not criminally liable.

The trial started with jury selection on Oct. 24 and is likely to conclude in December. Trump Organization could be on the hook for $1.6 million in fines if convicted.

Trump, Weisselberg and three of Trump’s adult children have separately been sued by the New York Attorney General’s office on allegations of other fraudulent business practices.

Trump on Tuesday announced his 2024 candidacy for U.S. president at Mar-a-Lago, his Trump Organization-operated resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

GiftOutline Gift Article