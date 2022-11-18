Garland names special counsel for Trump Mar-a-Lago, 2020 election probes

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into former president Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence, as well as key aspects of the Jan. 6 investigation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Garland announced his decision Friday afternoon, tapping Jack Smith, a longtime federal prosecutor who has in recent years been working at the International Criminal Court at The Hague. The announcement comes three days after Trump formally declared himself a 2024 candidate for president.

“Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel,” Garland said at a news conference at the Justice Department.

He insisted the decision would not slow the investigations involving Trump.

A special counsel appointment “is the right thing to do,” the attorney general said. "The extraordinary circumstances presented here demand it. Mr. Smith is the right choice to complete these matters in an even-handed and urgent manner.”

The Post’s Perry Stein and Devlin Barrett explain the Justice Department’s probe into former president Donald Trump holding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. (Video: Mahlia Posey/The Washington Post, Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Well before Friday’s announcement, Justice Department officials discussed the possibility of appointing a special counsel to take over investigations involving Trump — such as the Mar-a-Lago case or the attempts to prevent Joe Biden from ascending to the presidency after the 2020 election — if Trump formally declared himself a candidate, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Many other political candidates have been investigated while they ran for office without the appointment of a special counsel — including Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic opponent in 2016. The FBI investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server for government matters was opened in mid-2015, continued throughout the primaries, was closed just before the nominating convention and then publicly reopened less than two weeks before Election Day.

But some legal experts had called for a special counsel to take over the high-stakes probe, which has accelerated in recent months as investigators interviewed key witnesses and secured important video surveillance and other evidence.

Justice Department regulations say the attorney general “will” appoint a special counsel, essentially a prosecutor handpicked to tackle a particularly criminal investigation, if a case meets several criteria, specifically: that an investigation is warranted in a way that presents a conflict of interest for the Justice Department “or other extraordinary circumstances,” and that under those circumstances “it would be in the public interest” to appoint a special counsel to handle the case.

Critically, a special counsel would still report to the attorney general, who would have the ultimate authority on what to do about the evidence.

Garland made that point earlier this year when asked at a Senate hearing why he had not appointed a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the president’s son, who is the focus of a long-running probe involving his business dealings and taxes.

“This is a fact and law determination in each case,” Garland told the lawmakers, adding that special counsels “are also employees of the Justice Department” — meaning they still report to the attorney general.

Garland’s decision to appoint a special counsel was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Smith’s career as a prosecutor began in Manhattan in the early 1990s, where he earned a reputation as a hard worker.

“I don’t think I was very talented, but you field a lot of ground balls, you’re a good shortstop,” Smith once told the Associated Press about those early days.

He went on to spend nearly a decade as a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, before leaving that job in 2008 to become a war-crimes prosecutor at the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

Smith eventually returned to the Justice Department, taking over the Public Integrity Section at a time when it had been battered by an embarrassing reversal of the conviction of Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska).

Four years ago, he returned to The Hague to investigate war crimes in Kosovo. Though the special counsel appointment begins immediately, Smith was not at Friday’s announcement, due to a recent bike accident that required knee surgery.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

