Who is Jack Smith, special counsel in Trump criminal investigation?

Jack Smith — the special counsel tasked with investigating former president Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club and residence and key aspects of the Jan. 6 probe — is a longtime federal prosecutor and seasoned investigator. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Mr. Smith will begin his work as special counsel immediately and will be returning to the United States from The Hague,” Garland said Friday afternoon in announcing his choice of Smith, who is currently serving as a war crimes prosecutor with the International Criminal Court. “Throughout his career, Jack Smith has built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor who leads teams with energy and focus to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

In a statement Friday, Smith promised to conduct the investigations and any possible prosecutions “independently.”

“The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate,” he said.

Smith’s career as a prosecutor began in Manhattan in the early 1990s, where he earned a reputation as a hard worker.

“I don’t think I was very talented, but you field a lot of groundballs, you’re a good shortstop,” Smith once told the Associated Press about those early days.

He went on to spend nearly a decade as a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, before leaving that job in 2008 to become a war-crimes prosecutor at the ICC. Smith returned to the Justice Department in 2010, taking over the Public Integrity Section at a time when it had been battered by an embarrassing reversal of the conviction of Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska). He left the agency in 2017 and returned to The Hague the next year.

At the ICC he was investigating war crimes committed in Kosovo.

Though the special counsel appointment begins immediately, Smith was not at Friday’s announcement, due to a recent bike accident that required knee surgery.

He is a graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta and Harvard Law School. He was widely recognized for his work having received the U.S. Department of Justice Director’s Award as well as the U.S. Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service.

Smith was previously vice president and head of litigation for the Hospital Corporation of America, one of the largest nonprofit health-care providers in the U.S. Before that, from February 2015 to August 2017, he served as first assistant U.S. attorney and acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Smith previously supervised the litigating process of complex public corruption cases across the country as the head of the Public Integrity Section. Before that, he coordinated investigations of foreign government officials for genocide and war crimes in the International Criminal Court’s Office of the Prosecutor.

Before joining the ICC, Smith spent nearly a decade in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, where he spent time as the head of criminal litigation. In that position, Smith oversaw about 100 criminal prosecutors working on varied areas including terrorism, violent crime and gangs, along with white-collar crimes.

Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.

