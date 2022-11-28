New York man pleads guilty to hate crimes against Jewish people

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A New York man faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges that he conspired to commit hate crimes in three attacks on Jewish people, in a case that drew attention to the rising number of bias-motivated attacks in that state. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Saadah Masoud, 29, of Staten Island, was charged with a federal hate crime in June, about two months after he had allegedly assaulted Matt Greenman during a pro-Palestinian rally in Manhattan. Masoud, a co-organizer of the demonstration, was accused of attacking Greenman, who is Jewish and who had an Israeli flag draped around his neck as a counterprotest, because of his religion and presumed national origin.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York in October added a second count of conspiracy to commit hate crimes, alleging that Masoud had been involved in separate attacks on two other Jewish people in May and June 2021.

The additional federal charges increased the maximum potential jail sentence from 10 years to 15 years, if convicted. Under federal sentencing guidelines, Masoud faces a maximum of five years in jail, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend 18 months to 24 months, according to his lawyers.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote scheduled Masoud’s sentencing for March 3.

“Saadah Masoud deliberately targeted three victims because of their religion and nation of origin,” Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “There is no place in this country for this offensive and hateful conduct.”

In 2020, hate crimes in the United States rose to the highest level since 2001, according to federal data, and attacks on Jewish people in New York spiked last year and in the first few months of 2022.

Gerard Filitti, a senior counsel at the Lawfare Project who represented Greenman, said the conviction “sends a clear message that hate crimes against the Jewish community will not be tolerated and there are consequences.”

