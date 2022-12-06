U.S. judge dismisses lawsuit against Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi’s death

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Despite the “credible allegations” of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement in the 2018 killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. federal judge on Tuesday ordered a lawsuit against the Saudi royal to be dismissed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The basis for the decision, wrote Judge John D. Bates, of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, was the legal protections the prince — who was recently named Saudi Arabia’s prime minister — is entitled to.

“The United States has informed the court that he is immune, and Mohammed is therefore ‘entitled to head of state immunity … while he remains in office,’” Bates wrote in the Tuesday filing.

On Oct. 2, 2018, Saudi agents killed Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. What has been done in the aftermath? (Video: Joyce Lee, Thomas LeGro, Dalton Bennett, John Parks/The Washington Post)

Last month, the Biden administration determined that Mohammed — also known as “MBS” — was immune from the suit brought forth by Khashoggi’s fiance, Hatice Cengiz, and the civil rights organization he founded before his death, Dawn, given his appointment as “sitting head of government” in September.

MBS has said he takes responsibility for the murder but has denied any personal role in the brutal killing — one that sent shock waves across the world after a U.N. investigation found that The Washington Post columnist had been a victim of a “deliberate, premeditated execution” at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The CIA also determined that the prince had ordered the assassination.

