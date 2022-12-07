Inmates knew of Whitey Bulger prison transfer before he arrived, report finds

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bureaucratic incompetency and confusing policies contributed to the death of notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger less than 12 hours after officials transferred him from a prison in Florida to another in West Virginia, according to a report released Wednesday from the Justice Department’s Inspector General. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bulger, who used a wheelchair and had serious heart problems, died at the age of 89 in October 2018. He was found badly bludgeoned in his prison bed.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz wrote in the report that he found no evidence that Bureau of Prisons staff intentionally tried to put Bulger in harm’s way, though the report does not serve as a criminal investigation.

Ultimately, the lengthy report found that there were missteps at every step of the transfer and that existing policies were confusing and failed to protect inmates.

Bulger, the report found, should never have been transferred to U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in West Virginia because it was not designated as a medical facility equipped to meet his significant needs.

The report also found emails and at least one phone record showing that Hazelton inmates knew that Bulger would be coming before his transfer — even though it’s against federal policy to release this information for security reasons.

And the Winter Hill Gang — which Bulger was notoriously associated with — was not designated as a gang by the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). That meant Bulger’s transfer did not trigger the typical intelligence assessment reserved for gang members, which would have helped determine whether Bulger should have been separated from any inmates for safety reasons based on his gang affiliation.

“The fact that the serious deficiencies we identified occurred in connection with a high-profile inmate like Bulger was especially concerning given that the BOP would presumably take particular care in handling such a high-profile inmate’s case,” the report reads. “We found that did not occur here, not because of malicious intent or failure to comply with BOP policy, but rather because of staff and management performance failures; bureaucratic incompetence; and flawed, confusing, and insufficient policies, and procedures.”

Bulger’s reign as Boston’s most brutal gangster spanned three tumultuous decades. He was an FBI informant, recruited to snitch on his Mafia rivals, and he later landed on the bureau’s Most Wanted list after fleeing ahead of an impending grand jury indictment. During his time as a fugitive, Bulger prompted a congressional inquiry and inspired Hollywood villains. He spent more than 16 years on the run before he was arrested in California in 2011.

He served much of his sentence at U.S. Penitentiary Coleman II in Florida. But officials there wanted him transferred after he threatened a nurse. Because of that, the report said, he spent eight months in what was could essentially be considered solitary confinement. Toward the end of time at Coleman, he told a mental health worker during a suicide risk assessment that he had lost the will to live.

Officials, according to the report, failed to properly document his health issues when they filled out the paperwork to transfer him.

When Bulger filled out paperwork for the transfer he said that he wanted to be in the general population instead of in solitary. He also said that he was not an FBI informant — something that was false and should have been caught by officials, the report said.

