Brittney Griner lands in San Antonio after release from Russian prison

WNBA star Brittney Griner landed in the United States early Friday after being released in a prisoner swap with Russia. The plane carrying Griner was seen landing around 4:30 a.m. local time in San Antonio according to a live broadcast. Photos showed Griner deplaning. “So happy to have Brittney back on U.S. soil,” the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, Roger D. Carstens, tweeted Friday. “Welcome home BG!”

Her wife, Cherelle Griner, and her parents are expected to meet the Olympic gold medalist at a medical facility in San Antonio where she will be taken upon arrival, a senior administration official told CNBC on Thursday.

Griner was released Thursday in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, dubbed the “merchant of death.” Bout had served less than half of a 25-year sentence in Illinois for conspiring to kill American nationals and selling weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) insurgent group.

Bout is already in Moscow, Russian state media reported Friday. His arrival at an airport in the Russian capital was broadcast live, and he was seen hugging his mother and wife. “They simply woke me up in the middle of the night and told me to pack my things,” he told reporters.

Griner’s return home after 10 months in Russian custody was broadly welcomed in the United States. The city hall in her home city of Houston was lit up in red, white and blue in her honor Thursday night, said Mayor Sylvester Turner (D). President Biden, speaking at the White House on Thursday, said the exchange was the result of a “painstaking and intense” process.

Others noted the unevenness of the prisoner swap. Griner, who played for a Russian team in the WNBA offseason, was arrested days before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. She was handed a 9½-year prison sentence on charges of entering Russia with vape cartridges, illegal in the country, that contained less than an ounce of hashish oil. Her lawyers claimed it had been prescribed for medical purposes, and the State Department considered her detention “wrongful.”

Bout, the 55-year-old former Soviet military translator, was one of the world’s most prolific arms traffickers. His misdeeds — the United Nations had accused him of profiting from selling weapons that fueled violent conflict across the African continent — were the inspiration for Nicolas Cage’s character in the Hollywood film “Lord of War.”

Bout was arrested in 2008 in Thailand after a Drug Enforcement Administration sting. He had been imprisoned in a special, restrictive unit in a U.S. federal prison that goes by the nickname “Little Guantánamo.”

The exchange was facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, a close security partner of the United States that has also welcomed many Russians after sanctions were levied on Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine. Edited images from Russian state media showed Griner and Bout passing each other for a brief moment on a runaway in Abu Dhabi.

“This is a day we’ve worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release,” Biden said.

