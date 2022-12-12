Latest FBI data on hate crimes plagued by lack of reporting nationwide

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The FBI released data Monday that showed a drop in hate crimes nationally in 2021, but the annual effort to monitor bias attacks was undercut by a major decline in the number of local law enforcement agencies that reported their totals. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The federal agency compiled reports of 7,262 criminal cases motivated by race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors last year, according to the report, down from 8,263 in 2020, a figure that represented the most in two decades.

Thousands of jurisdictions failed to report crime data under the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which federal authorities have phased into operation since 2016 in hopes of gaining more granular crime data. This year, the FBI moved to a NIBRS-only reporting system, and 11,883 of 18,812 law enforcement agencies submitted data that was included in the hate-crimes report, authorities said.

In a news release, the FBI acknowledged the drop in reporting. “As more agencies transition to the NIBRS data collection with continued support from the Department of Justice, hate crime statistics in coming years will provide a richer and more complete picture of hate crimes nationwide,” the agency said.

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement that the Justice Department “continues to work with the nation’s law enforcement agencies to increase the reporting of hate crime statistics to the FBI to ensure we have the data to help accurately identify and prevent hate crimes. ... The department will continue to use all of the tools and resources at our disposal to stand up to bias-motivated violence in our communities.”

Analysts said the less-than-desirable level of participation makes comparing the 2021 hate-crime statistics to previous years a mostly pointless endeavor at a time when some lawmakers have expressed growing alarm over a spike in hate crimes and what national intelligence officials have said is a rise in extremism.

“Especially at a time when our communities are feeling particularly vulnerable to hate crimes and extremist-fueled attacks, it is egregious that major cities and states across the country have failed to report comprehensive data for 2021,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League. “We urge Congress to make it mandatory for state and local law enforcement agencies that receive federal funding to participate in the FBI’s hate crime data collection efforts.”

Since 1991, Congress has required that the FBI collect statistics on hate crimes. The nation’s more than 18,000 state, county, municipal and tribal law enforcement agencies, however, are not required to participate.

Civil rights groups have said the hate-crime data has long been plagued by underreporting caused by a lack of funding, fear in vulnerable communities of contacting police, and differing standards of how hate crimes are defined.

The FBI had charted an increase in hate crimes in recent years, including greater numbers of attacks aimed at Blacks, Jews and Asian Americans.

The incomplete data from 2021 is glaring in several of the nation’s biggest and most-diverse states. In Florida, where there were 109 hate crimes in 2020, two of the state’s 757 law enforcement agencies uploaded information into NIBRS for 2021, and a single hate crime was reported. The number of hate crimes in California fell from 1,339 in 2020 to 73 in 2021, as 15 of 740 police agencies submitted data.

And hate crimes in New York dropped from 463 in 2020 to 62 in 2021, as 124 of 593 jurisdictions participated.

Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University at San Bernardino, maintains his own hate-crimes database, drawn from statistics collected from dozens of states and cities.

Levin said his look at 52 cities — including 35 of the 50 most populous — showed a 29 percent increase in hate crimes in 2021 compared with the previous year. The nation’s 10 biggest cities showed a 39 percent increase, he said, and tallied the highest number of hate crimes since 1995.

“This is the most incomplete report that we’ve had pretty much since the inception of the program,” Levin said of the FBI data. “This is a massive failure.”

