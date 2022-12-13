Pentagon preparing to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine

The Pentagon is preparing to send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, two senior U.S. officials said Tuesday, a move that would provide the government in Kyiv with the most advanced air defense system in the American arsenal as Russia carries out an unrelenting assault on the country’s electrical grid.
The development, first reported by CNN, would represent the Biden administration’s most significant step so far to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses. While the United States has provided more than $20 billion in arms and military equipment to Ukraine since the war began in late-February, it has steadfastly resisted sending some of its most advanced weaponry, including long-range missiles, fighter jets and battle tanks, with senior officials saying previously they want to avoid making moves Moscow could deem escalatory or otherwise would require extensive training for Ukrainian troops.
Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said Monday that the Biden administration wants to blunt “any Russian effort” to gain an upper hand in Ukraine, “whether it’s military advantage or advantage through brutalizing and destroying civilian infrastructure.”
The U.S. government’s focus, he said, “is going to be upon those things that actually represent a genuine threat to Ukraine and the people of Ukraine,” adding that additional announcements of military support are likely in “coming days.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The latest: Russia fired at least 85 missiles on at least six major cities in Ukraine on November 15, in one of the most widespread attacks of the war so far. The strikes came just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking by video link, presented a 10-point peace plan to G-20 leaders at a summit in Indonesia. As in previous Russian missile attacks, critical civilian infrastructure appeared to be primary targets. Parts of several cities that were hit were left without electrical power on Tuesday afternoon.
