Justice Dept. says Calif. city to repeal ‘crime free’ housing program

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced a settlement with the city of Hesperia, Calif., to repeal a “crime free” housing ordinance that authorities said targeted Black and Latino tenants for eviction. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the city and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which enforced the program, have agreed to pay $950,000 in compensation and damages to resolve a federal lawsuit filed in 2019.

The Justice Department sued the city over a city ordinance enacted in 2016 that required landlords to evict any adult tenants within three days if they had engaged in criminal activity on or near their properties.

Authorities said the city and sheriff’s office used the program to force out Black and Latino tenants. In one case, Clarke said, a Black woman called police to report she felt unsafe around her boyfriend, after which the sheriff’s office told her landlord that there had been a number of domestic disturbances at the residence. The woman was evicted and moved into a hotel. After her attempts to rent another unit were rejected, she moved across the country, Clarke said.

Clarke said the settlement was the first of its kind involving a “crime free” housing program, saying that an estimated 2,000 jurisdictions have enacted similar ordinances. The Justice Department largely views such initiatives as discriminatory and “contradictory to the goals of the Fair Housing Act,” she said.

The Hesperia ordinance was “a blatantly racially discriminatory solution to a problem that didn’t exist,” Clarke said. “This should send a strong message to jurisdictions that they can and will be held accountable when they adopt discriminatory ordinances.”

The federal complaint cited a city council member, who died in 2018, as saying that the ordinance was needed to “correct a demographical problem” and that the people to be targeted offered “no value to this community, period.”

Under the settlement, the city and sheriff’s office are to pay $670,000 to compensate tenants harmed by the program, $95,000 to help promote fair housing initiatives, $85,000 to build community partnerships and $100,000 in damages.

E. Martin Estrada, the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said that authorities have identified 15 people who were evicted and that they are looking to see whether there are others.

The city manager’s office and the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

