Fighter pilot ejects in bizarre runway crash, video shows

A U.S. pilot ejected from a fighter jet following a bizarre slow-moving crash in Texas on Thursday, video shows. The aircraft, an F-35B, descended toward the ground from a hover at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. The landing gear made impact on the ground, then bounced back into the air before crashing nose first and entering a spin, which appeared driven by the system that provides its vertical thrust.

#Breaking New much clearer video, courtesy Kitt Wilder, of STOL variant F35 B model landing JRB Fort Worth, and pilot ejects. Condition of pilot still unknown. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/BeERIeyhtO — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) December 15, 2022

The pilot then ejected into the air for a seven-second descent back to earth.

It is unclear if the pilot was injured in the crash. Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said the jet is owned by Lockheed Martin but flown by a “U.S. government pilot,” without specifying if they were military or civilian personnel. He referred questions about the incident to Lockheed, which did not return a request for comment.

It is also unclear how the crash occurred. Other videos of similar aircraft show small bounces that occur once their landing gear hits the ground, though the landings are dampened by shocks. In the incident Thursday, the aircraft bounces as if were landing on the moon.

The F-35B is the Marine Corps variant of the advanced fighter jet capable of short takeoff and vertical landing. That capability helps aircraft fly in and out of places where space is limited, like assault ships.

Candateshia Pafford, a spokesperson for the naval air station, said Lockheed is a tenant there and shares a runway. The company builds the jet in a neighboring facility, according to NBC DFW.

