Live updates Jan. 6 panel expected to refer criminal charges against Trump

Jan. 6 panel expected to refer criminal charges against Trump

Key updates
Panel likely to make ethics referrals for lawmakers who ignored subpoenas
Analysis: Jan. 6 committee to put Trump in its crosshairs
What the committee’s referrals will mean for the Justice Department
The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise on Monday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is expected to vote Monday to refer three criminal charges against former president Donald Trump to the Justice Department as it meets for a final time and releases part of its report about what unfolded around that dark day in U.S. history. While referrals hold no legal weight, the committee is trying to make a strong statement about culpability as it wraps up an 18-month investigation. The charges are expected to include obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States and insurrection.

Libby Casey will anchor live coverage, featuring analysis by Washington Post reporters, starting at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. The panel’s business meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern.
Committee members have agreed to make all evidence and transcripts of depositions publicly available, though they are likely to be released days after the report.
On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from counting the 2020 electoral college results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.

The Jan. 6 insurrection

Congressional hearings: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold what's likely to be its final public meeting Dec. 19 where members are expected to adopt their final report on the attack and make any potential criminal or ethical referrals.

Will there be charges? Committee chair Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said the committee will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, though prosecutors have not made decisions about whether to file charges.

The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.

Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know about what Trump did on Jan. 6.

