Live updates Jan. 6 panel expected to refer criminal charges against Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is expected to vote Monday to refer three criminal charges against former president Donald Trump to the Justice Department as it meets for a final time and releases part of its report about what unfolded around that dark day in U.S. history. While referrals hold no legal weight, the committee is trying to make a strong statement about culpability as it wraps up an 18-month investigation. The charges are expected to include obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States and insurrection.