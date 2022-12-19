Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referrals: What they mean for Justice Dept.

The House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department on Monday, before delivering a lengthy report outlining the findings of the committee’s extensive investigation.
People familiar with the process have told The Washington Post that the committee is likely to recommend that former president Donald Trump be charged with obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States and insurrection, a scenario first reported by Politico. It is also possible that the committee will recommend similar charges against key Trump advisers and former administration officials.
While Congress has investigatory and subpoena powers, the legislative body does not have the authority to prosecute anyone. So when Congress wants to charge someone, members make a referral to the Justice Department, urging prosecutors to allege specific criminal violations.
Here’s what to know about criminal referrals — how they work, and their powers and limitations.