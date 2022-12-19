Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referrals: What they mean for Justice Dept.

The Jan. 6 insurrection

Congressional hearings: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold what’s likely to be its final public meeting Dec. 19 where members are expected to adopt their final report on the attack and make any potential criminal or ethical referrals. Here’s a guide to the biggest hearing moments so far.

Will there be charges? Committee chair Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said the committee will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, though prosecutors have not made decisions about whether to file charges..

The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.

Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know about what Trump did on Jan. 6.