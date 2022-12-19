Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referrals: What they mean for Justice Dept.

What are criminal referrals? Does the Justice Department have to act on them? Your referral questions answered.

By
and 
 
December 19, 2022 at 5:00 a.m. EST
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 committee, speaks during a hearing in October. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department on Monday, before delivering a lengthy report outlining the findings of the committee’s extensive investigation.

People familiar with the process have told The Washington Post that the committee is likely to recommend that former president Donald Trump be charged with obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States and insurrection, a scenario first reported by Politico. It is also possible that the committee will recommend similar charges against key Trump advisers and former administration officials.

While Congress has investigatory and subpoena powers, the legislative body does not have the authority to prosecute anyone. So when Congress wants to charge someone, members make a referral to the Justice Department, urging prosecutors to allege specific criminal violations.

Here’s what to know about criminal referrals — how they work, and their powers and limitations.

The status of key investigations involving Donald Trump

The Jan. 6 insurrection

Congressional hearings: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold what’s likely to be its final public meeting Dec. 19 where members are expected to adopt their final report on the attack and make any potential criminal or ethical referrals. Here’s a guide to the biggest hearing moments so far.

Will there be charges? Committee chair Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said the committee will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, though prosecutors have not made decisions about whether to file charges..

The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.

Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know about what Trump did on Jan. 6.

