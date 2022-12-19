Read the summary of the Jan. 6 committee report

The Jan. 6 insurrection

Congressional hearings: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol held its final public meeting Dec. 19 where members referred four criminal charges against former president Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department. Get live updates here.

The charges: The committee recommended to the Justice Department that the former president be charged with four crimes: inciting or assisting an insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to make a false statement. Here’s what criminal referrals mean.

The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.

Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know about what Trump did on Jan. 6.