The Taliban have released two Americans detained in Afghanistan on Tuesday in an arrangement U.S. officials described as a “goodwill gesture” from the longtime U.S. adversary. State Department spokesman Ned Price welcomed the released of the prisoners on Tuesday but declined to identify them, citing respect for their privacy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He said the release was not done in exchange for any Afghan prisoners or other people of interest to the Taliban.

“We are providing these two U.S. nationals with all appropriate assistance,” Price said.

The two prisoners arrived in Qatar on Tuesday before being reunited with their families, said officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

The Taliban’s release of the Americans came as it announced the suspension of university education for all female students in Afghanistan, the latest crackdown on the rights of women in the country.

Price condemned the Taliban’s restrictions, saying the Afghan government “should expect that this decision which is in contravention to the commitments they have made repeatedly and publicly to their own people, will carry costs.”

Price declined to speculate on whether the release of the prisoners was done to lessen the anger of U.S. and Western governments regarding the clampdown on the rights of women and girls in the country.

The release of the Americans was first reported by CNN.

