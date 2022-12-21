Brooklyn subway shooting suspect set to plead guilty to terrorism

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The man accused of injuring 10 people when he opened fire in a New York subway car in April is expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges, according to a federal court filing Wednesday. Frank James, who had pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to stand trial in February, “wishes to schedule a guilty plea,” his lawyers wrote in a one-paragraph letter to U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II.

No other details were offered. Shortly after the letter was filed, Kuntz set a Jan. 3 date for the plea hearing.

On April 12, James allegedly set off smoke grenades, launching a scene of chaos, before firing off nearly three dozen rounds from a Glock 9mm handgun on a Manhattan-bound N train in Brooklyn. He allegedly left the subway station calmly as confused and injured passengers spilled out of the subway car at the next station. No one was killed.

FBI agents and New York police officers led a 29-hour search for James, who was found in Lower Manhattan.

The 63-year-old suspect faces possible life sentences in the case. It is rare for a criminal defendant to plead guilty to serious charges without a negotiated deal likely to yield some benefit.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney declined to comment on the development. James’s attorneys from the Federal Defenders of New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn filed a superseding indictment charging James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack and other violence on a mass transit system, one count for each shooting victim. He was previously indicted on two counts — mass-transit terrorism and discharging a firearm during a violent act.

The shooting on the nation’s busiest transit system was “a premeditated violent attack on unsuspecting commuters trapped underground with their assailant in a subway car,” prosecutors said in court papers at the time of his arrest.

Prosecutors said James allegedly had a disturbing online presence in which he engaged in conspiracy theories and made bigoted comments. He also allegedly discussed his desire to engage in violence.

