Read the full Jan. 6 committee report

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has issued its final report. This is the culminating document of its work over 18 months, which included reviewing emails, text messages, call logs and White House records, and conducting more than 1,000 interviews.

The report lays out in further detail what had been shared in televised hearings over the summer and fall. Those hearings explored the scope of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, despite being repeatedly told that his fraud claims were false; Trump and his allies’ pressuring of state and local officials to overturn results; and Trump’s campaign to get Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral college votes, among other topics.