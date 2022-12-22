The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Read the full Jan. 6 committee report

December 22, 2022 at 9:58 p.m. EST

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has issued its final report. This is the culminating document of its work over 18 months, which included reviewing emails, text messages, call logs and White House records, and conducting more than 1,000 interviews.

The report lays out in further detail what had been shared in televised hearings over the summer and fall. Those hearings explored the scope of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, despite being repeatedly told that his fraud claims were false; Trump and his allies’ pressuring of state and local officials to overturn results; and Trump’s campaign to get Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral college votes, among other topics.

The Jan. 6 insurrection

The final hearing: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol held its final public meeting Monday where members referred four criminal charges against former president Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department. Here’s what the criminal referrals mean.

The report: The Jan. 6 committee has issued the first part of its final report, the rest will be released later this week. Here’s what we’ve learned from the Jan. 6 committee report so far and what we will be looking for in the final Jan. 6 report.

The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.

Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know about what Trump did on Jan. 6.

