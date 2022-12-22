Live updates Jan. 6 panel releases report on the deadly insurrection and Trump’s role

This money — aimed at financing protest activity on Jan. 6, 2021, that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol — came from Julie Fancelli, a daughter of the founder of the Publix grocery store chain.

In all, Fancelli, 73, was willing to shell out as much as $3 million to people and groups protesting congressional certification of Donald Trump’s loss, according to a transcript of her interview before the House panel probing the siege on the Capitol. It appears that not all of the money ultimately backed activities related to Jan. 6; at least some funds went to a PAC devoted to the runoff elections in Georgia in January 2021.