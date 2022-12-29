Justice Dept. sues large drug distributor for its alleged role in opioid crisis

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal prosecutors Thursday sued one of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors, alleging that the company repeatedly violated federal drug laws and helped fuel the nation’s deadly opioid crisis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a civil suit filed in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania against AmerisourceBergen and two subsidiaries, the Justice Department accused the company of ignoring warning signs and allowing its opioid pills to spill into the black market.

The federal Controlled Substances Act requires pharmaceutical distributors to monitor their customer orders and notify federal officials of any that may be of unusual size or ordering patterns that could suggest the drugs are being diverted for illegal uses.

During nearly a decade, between 2014 and 2022, the suit alleges, the Pennsylvania-based company did not report hundreds of thousands of suspicious drug orders.

For example, AmerisourceBergen distributed drugs to two pharmacies in Florida and West Virginia and allegedly knew that those drugs were likely being sold in parking lots for cash, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

If found guilty, the company could owe upward of $1 billion in penalties. The civil lawsuit does not charge or name people within the company.

Justice Department officials described the lawsuit as part of its larger efforts to hold accountable the companies and individuals who have inflamed the nation’s opioid epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and contributed to lowering the American life expectancy.

“In short, the government’s complaint alleges that AmerisourceBergen prioritized profits over its legal obligations and over Americans’ well-being,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said during a telephone briefing with reporters.

In a statement, AmerisourceBergen denied the allegations and said the Justice Department “cherry picked” a small number of pharmacies out of “the tens of thousands of pharmacies that use AmerisourceBergen as their wholesale distributor.”

“Even in these five hand selected examples presented by the DOJ, AmerisourceBergen verified DEA registration and State Board of Pharmacy licenses before filling any orders, conducted extensive due diligence into these customers, reported every sale of every controlled substances to the DEA, and reported suspicious orders of controlled substances to the DEA for every one of these pharmacies — hundreds of suspicious orders in total,” company spokesperson Lauren Esposito said in the statement.

The Justice Department described the shortcomings at the company as “systemic” and outlined in the lawsuit how it believes the internal safeguards at AmerisourceBergen declined in recent years. In 2014, the company implemented a new internal monitoring system that was intended to flag suspicious orders. Prosecutors allege in the lawsuit that the program was designed to detect fewer suspicious orders than its previous system.

For example, in 2017, AmerisourceBergen and one of its main subsidiaries filed fewer than 350 orders as suspicious from the subsidiary to the Drug Enforcement Agency — an approximately 99% drop from 2014, according to the lawsuit. By comparison, that same year two big competitors reportedly filed about 200,000 and 40,000 suspicious order reports.

Even when employees at the company detected potentially suspicious orders, the company largely failed to report those to the Drug Enforcement Agency, according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleges that AmerisourceBergen’s regulatory department — the part of the company intended to catch suspicious orders — has been underfunded, even as the budget has gone up in recent years.

In 2014, the department’s budget was $4 million — less than what it spent on taxicabs that year and less than half of what the company’s CEO was paid, according to the suit.

Esposito said the company’s compliance diversion control program has operated in compliance with federal law for decades. She cited a federal judge’s decision in July that rejected claims that AmerisourceBergen and two other pharmaceutical distributors bore responsibility for the consequences of an inundation of opioids in West Virginia.

At the time, the companies successfully argued that they had no way of telling that prescriptions were not legitimate and that any of their drugs may have been funneled to the black market.

AmerisourceBergen did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the relatively small number of orders that the Justice Department claimed the company flagged to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The lawsuit also links the company to two overdose deaths in Colorado after the company identified 11 patients as potential drug addicts that purchased pills from an independent pharmacy they distributed to. The company continued to distribute to the pharmacy even after those identifications, according to the lawsuit.

AmerisourceBergen “repeatedly refused or negligently failed to report suspicious orders placed by pharmacy customers that Defendants had reason to know were allowing opioids and other controlled substances to be diverted into illegal channels,” the 87-page lawsuit states. “This includes instances in which Defendants knew that opioids they distributed were likely being sold in pharmacies’ parking lots for cash but they continued to supply those pharmacies with huge amounts of opioids anyway.”

In February, drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors, including AmerisourceBergen, finalized a $26 billion agreement to bring relief to states and communities affected by the opioid epidemic.

