House speaker chaos brings glee and gloom for national security state

The Biden administration is warning that prolonged chaos in the House could hinder U.S. national security given Congress’s prominent role in foreign policy. But in private, U.S. officials described a more ambivalent set of feelings in response to Republicans’ inability to elect a speaker. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For some, the gridlock is a nightmarish preview of possible battles on Pentagon funding, the foreign aid budget and assistance packages for Ukraine — all issues that have traditionally garnered bipartisan support but could fall prey to the type of emboldened far-right factionalism paralyzing Congress.

For others, it’s a comedy of errors worth savoring before Republicans take power and launch time-intensive investigations into the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the actions of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the travel of John F. Kerry, President Biden’s globe-trotting special envoy for climate change, among other issues.

“They will eventually figure this out, so it’s better to enjoy the moment,” said a senior administration official, who said he laughed out loud when a colleague in his office announced each time a vote failed to elect a speaker.

“Two of my group chats are filled with Kevin McCarthy memes,” said a Pentagon official, referring to the California congressman and longtime House Republican leader whose quest for the speakership has been denied by a band of party hard-liners who deem him unfit for the job. “It’s been years since C-SPAN was this entertaining.”

Like others interviewed for this report, the official spoke on the condition of anonymity to offer a candid response to the House leadership imbroglio.

National security officials have long had a strained relationship with Congress, making a public response to the once-in-a-century leadership struggle an awkward dalliance. Congress does not have the power to implement foreign policy but often attempts to fine-tune it by threatening to withhold funds, a tactic U.S. officials often resent.

Earlier in the week, State Department spokesman Ned Price sought to dismiss the notion that the stalemate among Republicans on Capitol Hill was tarnishing the image of American democracy as a stable system of governance for the world to emulate. “Our message has never been that democracy is neat, or that democracy is seamless in terms of its operations, but what we’re seeing are our democratic institutions at work,” he said Wednesday.

But on Thursday, as 2o hard-right defectors continued to hold out on McCarthy — surpassing the number of votes held the last time such a standoff occurred, a century ago — Price’s message shifted to concern.

“The Hill has indispensable functions: an oversight role, an appropriations role, an authorization role,” he said. “We want to hear their voice in our foreign policy.”

Until a speaker is chosen, those in the House cannot assume their responsibilities, which include receiving intelligence briefings on matters of national security and appropriating funds for the nation’s defense. In the near term, the effect on national security is negligible because Congress does not implement policy, say experts.

“The day-to-day impact is minimal,” said Ronald Neumann, president of the American Academy of Diplomacy and a former State Department official. “The longer-term impact will increase over time: not being able to brief the full Congress or get its support for key priorities. But they are incremental costs.”

But that is cold comfort for the ideological opponents of the faction who believe it has demonstrated it is far stronger than previously known. The faction’s members, such as Florida’s Matt Gaetz, have opposed bipartisan legislation such as U.S. assistance for Ukraine. If they can stop the entire House from coming into session, they may be able to undermine bipartisan legislative priorities, especially given the concessions the group has already extracted from McCarthy — including lowering to just one member the threshold for forcing a vote to remove the speaker.

“We’re looking at one organ of the American government that is completely unreliable, and that organ matters because it’s the originator of appropriations,” said Joel Rubin, a former official in charge of legislative affairs at the State Department.

“We’re going to see a perpetually unstable leadership that will be unable to move national security policy that is bipartisan because the speaker will be vacated immediately,” he said.

Lawmakers bought themselves some breathing room in December when they passed a $1.7 trillion funding package that included nearly $40 billion in Ukraine aid. The White House has said the package is intended to last until late September, the end of the fiscal year.

But some in Congress are also worried about the global optics of a legislative branch in disarray.

“It’s not just the Democrats laughing,” House Republican Michael Waltz (Fla.) told Fox Business on Wednesday. “It’s the Chinese Communist Party, the Russians, the North Koreans, the Iranians who are pointing to democracy and calling it dysfunctional, saying you better side with us and not this form of government.”

“That to me is just galling,” he added.

Several State Department officials said they hadn’t been asked about the House standoff by foreign counterparts, but that could change depending on how long the impasse lasts. “Not sure if it’s because they’re not tracking or because they don’t understand the significance,” said one U.S. diplomat serving abroad.

In the meantime, the only option available to the nation’s sprawling security apparatus is to wait and hope for the best.

