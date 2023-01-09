Federal inmates would pay more to victims under new Justice Dept. rule

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Justice Department has proposed new rules that would make it harder for federal prisoners to shield their money in government-run accounts while paying little in court-ordered restitution to their victims, following multiple stories in The Washington Post about money kept in the accounts of high-profile inmates. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, singer R. Kelly and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are among the federal prisoners who have paid minimal amounts to their victims while keeping kept thousands of dollars in their accounts. In each of those cases, prosecutors eventually went to court to force the Bureau of Prisons to turn over the money — a process that advocates say delays justice for the victims and should not be necessary.

For years, the Bureau of Prisons has required inmates to make only small payments — less than $9 a month — toward court-ordered fees and victim compensation. In practice, that meant someone like Nassar, accused of sexually abusing hundreds of girls and women, made personal expenditures of more than $10,000 from his Federal Bureau of Prisons account over a three-year period, while paying his victims about $300, according to court papers.

Advertisement

Under a new rule proposed Monday, federal inmates would have to pay 75 percent of any money they receive in their prison accounts from outside sources, including relatives or friends, toward court-ordered debts. The rule change applies only to inmates in federal prisons. Money earned from prison jobs, which typically pay far less than minimum wage, is treated differently under the new rule, with authorities proposing to take 25 percent or 50 percent of that money for court-ordered debts, depending on the type of pay.

“[I]n recognition of the importance of satisfying financial obligations, including restitution owed to victims of criminal conduct, inmates will also be expected to allot 75% of the deposits received into their commissary accounts from sources outside the institution,” the written proposal says. It adds that “these percentage allotments may be altered on a case-by-case basis” by prison managers.

Jason Wojdylo, who retired from the U.S. Marshals Service after spending years unsuccessfully pushing the Bureau of Prisons to change its policy, said the new rule improves on what was a bad system. In addition to making inmates pay more of what they owe to victims, he noted, the rule also pushes for prison account funds to be applied to orders to pay for child support.

“After more than eight years, this is progress,” Wojdylo said.

But Wojdylo said he is concerned the new proposed rules lack any enforcement mechanism, though inmates can lose benefits, like time off for good behavior or preferred housing in prison, if they don’t comply. People serving life sentences or the equivalent, like Nassar, would have little incentive to participate, Wojdylo said, adding that it would be up to Congress to decide whether to pass legislation to make the requirements stricter.

Advertisement

The proposed change to the Bureau of Prisons’ Inmate Financial Responsibility Program follows a memo last month from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco that urged federal prosecutors to request specific and immediate restitution plans as part of the sentences imposed by judges.

The Post reported in 2021 that some federal inmates kept large sums of money — in some cases more than $100,000 each — in government-run deposit accounts effectively shielded from court orders for things like child support, alimony or other debts. The accounts are not subject to the same federal scrutiny as bank accounts owned by non-incarcerated citizens.

Within the Federal Bureau of Prisons system, which houses more than 100,000 inmates in facilities throughout the United States, there were more than 20 inmate accounts in 2021 holding more than $100,000 each, for a total exceeding $3 million, according to a person familiar with the program, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to describe it. One of the biggest account holders was a disgraced former doctor with more than $250,000 in his prison account; a former member of the military serving a life sentence for murder had more than $200,000.

Advertisement

That year, as pandemic relief payments from the federal government were issued to most Americans, including inmates, the combined value of federal prisoner accounts swelled above $140 million. No information is publicly available on where the current total balance stands. In one instance, a Tennessee bank robber named Jerry Anthony Bowman had to ask a federal judge to order that the roughly $16,000 he owed in restitution be taken from his prison account, because Bowman’s repeated requests to have the government take his money had been ignored.

The financial account program run by the Bureau of Prisons has long frustrated and angered law enforcement officials from other agencies, who say it poses significant risks for abuse, money laundering and corruption. But the agency, already plagued with staffing and management problems, has resisted efforts to change the system; prison leaders say they are diligent about making inmates pay what they owe.

Bureau of Prisons officials pushed back last year against Justice Department efforts to make inmates pay much more of their court-ordered restitution to crime victims. One reason, according to documents and interviews, is that money prisoners spend from their accounts helps fund salary and benefits for hundreds of agency staff positions.

Federal prisoner spending generates more than $80 million a year for the agency — mostly from profits on items like commissary purchases and phone calls, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons’ response to a public records request. Those documents also show that the agency earns interest from some accounts.

Advertisement

In Justice Department discussions last year, senior prison officials argued that the agency should not dramatically increase the amount of prisoner money turned over to victims, according to people familiar with the internal deliberations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the conversations. Any sharp uptick, these people described officials saying, would cut into a vital income stream at a time when the agency is already understaffed.

Sometimes the sources of such funds are known, such as inmates cashing out their 401(k) retirement accounts or receiving payments from insurance policies. In other cases, it is less clear how a prisoner has amassed such funds. Many convicted felons are barred from holding traditional bank accounts, making the prison accounts a particularly attractive option.

The accounts also face less criminal and regulatory scrutiny than traditional bank accounts, in which any account holder who moves more than $10,000 in cash can be flagged with a suspicious activity report and potential investigation. The Bureau of Prisons, which is not considered a financial institution, does not run its bank transactions through a Treasury Department screening program meant to flag outstanding debts, officials said.

GiftOutline Gift Article