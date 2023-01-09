New York truck attack trial opens with depiction of ‘destruction and horror’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The man charged with driving a truck onto a Manhattan bike path in 2017 and killing eight people acted with cruel purpose, unleashing a “scene of destruction and horror” in an effort to prove his worth to the Islamic State, a federal prosecutor said Monday.

More than five years after the attack, opening statements in the federal trial of the man accused of carrying it out began Monday in a courtroom in Lower Manhattan. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Li painted an agonizing dual portrait of what happened on Oct. 31, 2017.

Li said on one side was Sayfullo Saipov, a 34-year-old Uzbekistan native who has been charged with terrorism and murder in the case. On the other side, he said, were the victims left behind.

“The riders, human beings, lay unconscious or dead,” Li said. “Survivors staggered, wounded and dazed, searching for their family and friends. Screams filled the air.”

Advertisement

Victims were crushed and sent flying in the air, Li said, while others were left “bleeding to die.” Directing the blame squarely at Saipov, the prosecutor said, “He ended eight lives in his vicious attack, and he forever devastated the lives of so many others.”

Saipov’s attorneys have not contested that he was the attacker. David Patton, an attorney for Saipov, told jurors that although his client undeniably carried out the attack, he did not do so with the expectation of becoming a full-fledged member of the Islamic State. Instead, Patton said, Saipov, who has pleaded not guilty, expected to die a martyr.

The trial, expected to last about three months, centers on what was the deadliest act of terrorism in New York City since the World Trade Center was attacked in 2001, with the trial unfolding in a courtroom just blocks from that site.

Advertisement

Prosecutors are seeking a relatively rare federal death sentence for Saipov. If he is sentenced to death, Saipov would become the first person given such a sentence in the time that President Biden, who opposes capital punishment, has been in office, according to the Justice Department.

The death penalty has loomed over the case since the immediate aftermath of the bloodshed. Only days after the attack, President Donald Trump tweeted a call for Saipov to be sentenced to death. Saipov’s attorneys had sought to have the government blocked from seeking the death penalty, citing Trump’s public commentary and saying it put undue pressure on the attorney general to seek such a sentence. A judge denied that request.

Nearly a year after the attack, federal officials said they intended to seek a death sentence for Saipov, citing what they called the intentionality of the killings, the substantial planning involved and the suspected killer’s “lack of remorse.”

During the Trump administration, the Justice Department put a renewed focus on the federal death penalty, carrying out 13 executions over the final months of Trump’s term. But Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, in 2021 declared a moratorium on federal executions.

Advertisement

This moratorium prevents new executions from being scheduled, but it does not stop the Justice Department from pursuing new federal death sentences or defending previous ones. In September, the department said in a court filing in the truck attack case that Garland had decided to keep pursuing a death sentence for Saipov.

Garland has not authorized prosecutors to seek new death sentences in any cases since becoming attorney general, said Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the Justice Department. The department has also withdrawn its previous authorization to seek the death penalty in 25 cases, Stueve said.

The death penalty remains an unresolved issue in another mass killing in New York state. The gunman who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo grocery store last year pleaded guilty in state court but still faces a pending federal hate-crimes case. Federal officials can seek a death sentence in that case but have not said whether they will do so. Stueve declined to comment Monday about whether Garland had made a decision about the death penalty in that case.

Advertisement

In Manhattan, the truck attack trial centers on Saipov, who authorities have accused of providing support to a terrorist organization. He has also been charged with murder in aid of racketeering activity, assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. In court filings, authorities say Saipov told them he was inspired by Islamic State videos and chose to attack on Halloween because he believed more people would be out on the holiday.

The carnage erupted on a sunny fall day as pedestrians and bicyclists were traveling along a bike path that traces the Hudson River along Manhattan’s western edge. Officials say that five Argentines — friends celebrating the anniversary of their high school graduation — two Americans and a Belgian were killed.

The attack was not spontaneous, law enforcement officials said. An FBI special agent wrote in a complaint that Saipov began planning to attack a year earlier, decided to use a truck as his weapon about two months beforehand and then, just days before the violence, rented a truck to practice making turns.

Advertisement

His goal, the agent wrote, was “to kill as many people as he could.”

After the attack, Saipov was taken into custody and hospitalized. The FBI agent wrote that when speaking to law enforcement officials, Saipov expressed pride in the attack and asked whether he could display an Islamic State flag in his hospital room.

Federal death penalty cases involve two phases. First, jurors must determine whether to find defendants guilty. Then, if they do, the trial shifts to the penalty phase, in which they weigh a potential punishment.

During his opening statement, Patton described Saipov's life and upbringing, saying that his family in Uzbekistan was not particularly religious.

When Saipov came to the United States at age 22, Patton said, he did not know anyone and began working as a long-haul truck driver while living in Ohio. Patton described him as growing increasingly isolated on long road trips, at which point he began to be drawn to the Islamic State’s propaganda.

Advertisement

Saipov came to believe that the Islamic State’s view of Islam “was the only true view,” Patton said, “the only true Islamic view.” The attack in New York came as the Islamic State had called on its followers to carry out violence around the world, and Patton said that in Saipov’s mind, carrying out such an assault would help his family “avoid the torments of hell and ascend to the highest reaches of heaven.”

While the opening remarks were made, Saipov sat at a defense table, wearing glasses, a white mask and headphones playing a live translation of the trial. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick has made masks mandatory at the trial, though lawyers and witnesses can have their masks off when they are speaking.

Berman reported from Washington.

GiftOutline Gift Article