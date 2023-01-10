Pentagon to train Ukraine on Patriot missile system in Oklahoma

The Pentagon is planning to bring Ukrainian troops to the United States for training on the Patriot missile defense system, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the development said Tuesday.
The move follows President Biden’s decision last month to approve sending a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine to bolster Kyiv’s defenses against an onslaught of Russian missiles. Germany last week announced that it, too, would send a Patriot battery to Ukraine.
Pentagon officials declined Tuesday morning to discuss the plan. But a senior Pentagon official, Laura Cooper, said last week that training will begin in January, and take several months.
“Patriot is not an immediate-term capability,” said Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense. “But we will start that training very soon.”
A Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, said last week that details were still being worked out.
“I can tell you that we’re exploring a variety of options to include potential training here in the U.S., overseas, or a combination of both,” he said.
The planned training at Fort Sill was first reported by CNN.
